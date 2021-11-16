ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Metaverse: a $50 bln revenue opportunity for luxury - MS

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2tS6_0cy7uswV00

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to grow from current low levels and result in extra sales for the industry that could reach $50 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Revenue streams from digital mediums for luxury brands are negligible... We think this is about to change," strategists at the U.S. investment bank wrote in a note on Tuesday.

"The Metaverse will likely take many years to develop; however, NFTs and social gaming (e.g., online games and concerts attended by people's avatars) present two nearer-term opportunities for luxury brands," it said.

According to Morgan Stanley, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and social gaming could expand luxury group's total addressable market by more than 10% in eight years time and boost industry earnings before interest and tax by around 25%.

Noting how one in five Roblox gamers update their avatars daily, it said luxury brands are exploring a number of collaborations with gaming and Metaverse platforms.

It also said Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana's recent sale of nine NFTs for $5.7 million, albeit small, highlights the virtual and hybrid luxury goods' huge potential over the coming years.

"We expect the whole sector to benefit from the advent of the Metaverse, but see the soft luxury brands (ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, etc.) as particularly well positioned as opposed to hard luxury (jewellery and watches)," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Xiaomi Q3 revenue up 8.2% year-on-year to 78.06 bln yuan, misses estimtes

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported an 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, slightly below analyst expectations. Revenue roseto 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts expected 79.20 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Luxury Brands#Metaverse#Milan#Italian#Dolce Gabbana
prweek.com

Meta’s Nicola Mendelsohn lays out opportunities for brands in the metaverse

Ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta, top global ad exec Nicola Mendelsohn has been showing advertisers what’s possible in the metaverse. Mendelsohn, VP of Meta’s global business group, has hosted clients on the virtual moon, where they’ve taken selfies with the sun and the earth; she’s had meetings in a virtual office space set to a backdrop of the Himalayas.
INTERNET
Reuters

Nasdaq ends lower for second day as Big Tech loses ground

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Wall Street was mixed, as rising Treasury yields prompted investors to sell Tesla and other Big Tech names. The S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) dipped and the value index...
STOCKS
Reuters

Software company VMware forecast profits above expectations

(Reuters) - VMware Inc on Tuesday forecast fiscal fourth quarter adjusted profits above expectations and the global demand for cloud computing pushed up sales. VMware said that it expects fourth quarter adjusted profits of $1.96 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.89 per share. The company predicted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.51 billion, in line with analyst expectations of $3.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Target Worth?

Target is one of America's oldest retail chains and ranks as the world's 11th-largest retailer. Here's how Target's performance has affected its market value.
RETAIL
Reuters

Singapore upgrades Q3 GDP, sees 2021 growth at top of forecast range

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government forecast growth to come in at about 7% for the full year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gap lowers annual forecast on supply chain woes ahead of holiday season

(Reuters) - Gap Inc lowered its full-year net sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, estimating the supply chain crisis could cost the company up to $650 million in lost sales and drive up expenses going into the crucial holiday season. Inventory shortages due to port congestion, surging shipping costs and...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.26% to $288.56 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.09 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dell forecasts upbeat revenue on strong PC demand

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Laptop maker Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, highlighting strong demand for its personal computers and servers from companies moving toward a hybrid work model. The company said it was expecting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations in the range of $27...
ECONOMY
Reuters

America Movil closes sale of TracFone to Verizon, eyes more buybacks

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil (AMXL.MX) closed the sale of its TracFone wireless unit to Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), the telecoms company said on Tuesday, in a deal worth more than $6 billion in cash and Verizon stock. America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy