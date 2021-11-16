ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s “favorite” lib is running for re-election to Congress

 7 days ago

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is officially seeking a second term. The St. Louis...

NBC News

Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn, officials say

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said. Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.
