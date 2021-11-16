ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan to ease quarantine for people inoculated with J&J COVID-19 vaccine -Nikkei

By Reuters
 7 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan intends to ease quarantine rules by the end of November for people inoculated with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

Japan last week took a first step in its planned phased re-opening of borders, which centres on business travellers.

But that plan's easing of quarantine rules for inbound business travellers did not cover people inoculated with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

