Woman critically injured in Hartford shooting, police say

A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Monday night, police said.

Officers were sent to 48 Putnam St. in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood about 10 p.m. after gunfire triggered a ShotSpotter alert, police said. They found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound; she was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The woman was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t clear Tuesday.

The shooting is the first police reported in a week and a half. The wounded woman is the 144th person who survived being injured by gunfire in the city this year, Boisvert said Tuesday. The number surpasses the number of shooting victims in all of 2018 and in all of 2019 — each of which had 143 gunshot victims.

The capital city appears to be on track to have fewer nonfatal shootings than last year, which finished with 225.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

