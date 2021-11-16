French Soccer Team Red Star Celebrates Fandom Using Covid Passports

The Delta Youth Soccer League 's under-15 Code Red squad finished with the league’s best record and finished second overall with a record of 9-1-2, with 47 goals scored and 10 goals surrendered during the season. In the front row, from left: Abby Guillen Gisselle Guido, Isabelle Ramirez, Chyanne Mckinney and Jianelle Ortega; middle row: Kaniah Herron, Emily Celli, Kendall Talens, Allison Stefani and Amor Loa; back row: Emily Gonzalez, assistant coach Juan Torres, Lily Wilright, Kailani Torres, Grace Norskog, Katie Thurston, Ava Walker, head coach Vanessa Wilright and assistant coach Jeremiah Young.
