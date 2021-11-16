ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

French Soccer Team Red Star Celebrates Fandom Using Covid Passports

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccination passports are being seen as a ticket to freedom as the...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

French Soccer Star Aminata Diallo Arrested in Connection to Alleged Attack on Teammate

The Paris Saint-Germain soccer player is taken into police custody less than a week after her teammate Kheira Hamraoui was reportedly attacked by two masked men. AceShowbiz - Aminata Diallo had a run-in with the law. According to police report, the Paris Saint-Germain player was taken into custody in connection with an alleged attack on her teammate, Kheira Hamraoui.
SOCCER
thepress.net

The Delta Youth Soccer League 's under-15 Code Red squad stars on the field

The Delta Youth Soccer League 's under-15 Code Red squad finished with the league’s best record and finished second overall with a record of 9-1-2, with 47 goals scored and 10 goals surrendered during the season. In the front row, from left: Abby Guillen Gisselle Guido, Isabelle Ramirez, Chyanne Mckinney and Jianelle Ortega; middle row: Kaniah Herron, Emily Celli, Kendall Talens, Allison Stefani and Amor Loa; back row: Emily Gonzalez, assistant coach Juan Torres, Lily Wilright, Kailani Torres, Grace Norskog, Katie Thurston, Ava Walker, head coach Vanessa Wilright and assistant coach Jeremiah Young.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Star#Covid#Fandom#European Countries#French
wincountry.com

Soccer-Red Stars, Spirit vie for maiden NWSL title in championship showdown

(Reuters) – A dominant Washington Spirit take on the scrappy Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, as each vies for its first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) crown. The Red Stars pulled off a 2-0 upset over the Portland Thorns in their semifinal on Sunday, despite seeing star...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

‘Nobody cares’: NWSL players say U.S. Soccer failed to act on abuse claims against Red Stars coach

Years before the National Women’s Soccer League erupted over allegations of systemic abuse, players on the Chicago Red Stars tried to speak up about their coach. Over and over, according to interviews and confidential records reviewed by The Washington Post, players had seen Rory Dames cross a line into what they believed was verbal and emotional abuse: controlling, berating and humiliating players, and breaking the boundaries of the player-coach relationship.
SOCCER
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Celebrates After Big Red Brings In $400K Haul

After weeks of hard work and unshakable determination, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel is finally reaping the rewards of his land claim on Mud Mountain. Previously, the 28-year-old mine boss wasn’t seeing nearly enough profit for how much work his team had put into the property, and it looked as if they wouldn’t have enough time left in the season to reach their goal count.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Former Tag Team Champion Requests To Be Released From WWE

So far in 2021 fans have seen over 80 Superstars get released from WWE, as well as numerous employees, and now it seems that another name is on his way out the door as former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty recently took to social media to announce that he’s requested his release.
WWE
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes have reimagined what hockey fans and a hockey team can look like with a new design and communication, created in partnership with MullenLowe Los Angeles. Shot on location across Arizona, “We Hockey” features real Arizonans from across the spectrum, bringing new and unexpected faces to represent...
NHL
elisportsnetwork.com

Ricardo Pepi’s journey: From El Tri fandom to USMNT star

“I’m a proud Mexican-American” Ricardo Pepi details why he changed his childhood dream and made the decision to play internationally for the United States instead of Mexico. Ricardo Pepi and his family discuss the emotions they felt when the 18-year-old scored the tie-breaking goal in his international debut playing for...
MLS
AdWeek

Mojo Supermarket and Hydrow Promote the Endorphin Rush of Rowing

Kevin Hart must have some kind of bizarre contract that mandates that he will be in every third ad on TV. That stated, the man knows how to pitch a product, and his latest is for a rowing machine called Hydrow. Hart is the creative director for the brand, which...
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Spirit defeats Red Stars to win first National Women's Soccer League title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Washington Spirit had absorbed waves of adversity over three trying months to not only salvage its National Women's Soccer League season but make an implausible run to the championship game. And on Saturday, facing another tall task after falling behind just before halftime, the Spirit culminated...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy