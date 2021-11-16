As night falls, firefighters race back to scene of early morning three-alarm blaze at multimillion dollar Salisbury Township home

A massive fire burns on Barrington Lane early Tuesday in Salisbury Township. Jennifer Sheehan/The Morning Call

In a monied Salisbury Township neighborhood of stately homes, 3015 Barrington Lane stands out. The vast stone mansion, billed as “Ravenwood Manor” by Realtors , is reminiscent of a castle and boasts a ballroom and a bistro, among countless other attractions.

On Tuesday morning, the day after new owners closed on their $6.4 million purchase of the cul-de-sac property, it burned in a three-alarm fire so fierce it took scores of firefighters from eight departments hours to bring it under control.

Twelve hours later, firefighters were still dealing with what Western Salisbury Township Deputy fire Chief David Xander called “a lot of hot spots.” As the building continued to smoke about 6 p.m., more fire trucks returned to the scene and a second ladder was extended over the damaged section of the building. Ambulance personnel also returned to a standby location across the street.

Two ladder hoses poured water on the damaged section of the home, one over the top and other toward the third floor. The temperature had plunged to near freezing, 36 degrees. About 8 p.m., with the hot spots apparently out again, the ambulance personnel supplied firefighters with pizza and other refreshments.

Two South Whitehall Township firefighters were hurt earlier in the day and taken to a local hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

Fire crews were first dispatched at 5:57 a.m. when a caller reported flames visible from the back of the home. They arrived within five minutes but the house was already engulfed.

Firefighters were ordered out of the structure around 6:24 a.m. because of the extent of the fire and damage. At 7:30 a.m., with flames still showing, they set up a “collapse zone” because the roof had fallen in and they feared the structural integrity of the house might have been compromised.

The two injured firefighters were among the first on the scene. They were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment of “burn and trauma injuries,” said Don Sabo, Salisbury Township’s fire marshal.

The identity of the property owner, who Sabo said was on his way to the scene, was not available. The owner hadn’t been seen at the home by shortly after 7 p.m.

Assistant Chief Bill Sames of the Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company said the fire began in the ballroom of the main house and quickly spread. No one was home when it began.

Sabo said the house is one of the largest in the township. Sames called it a “logistical nightmare.”

Firefighters “arrived on scene and it was fully engulfed,” Sames said. “It went quickly to a second alarm, then third.”

About 60-70 firefighters battled the blaze, he said. By 10:20 a.m., the fire was out and firefighters were doing “overhaul,” meaning they were searching for areas that still were smoldering and could cause reignition.

An unoccupied guest house on the property wasn’t damaged, Sabo said.

The house, which sits on about 5 acres, is a 36,800-square-foot French Chateau-style estate with six bedrooms and 14 ½ bathrooms. Former owner William Grube said the new owners took possession Monday but did not comment further.

Neighbor Gregg Feinberg said he saw items being unloaded from two tour bus-style vehicles Monday as the new owners began to move in. Feinberg said the house, built in 1997, was originally about 15,000 square feet but the Grubes — who paid $2.4 million in 2004, property records show — added to it.

Neighbor Tim Spinosa, who lives across the street, said he has been in the house and the addition where the fire appears to have started includes the ballroom, a game room and an office. A photo gallery on a real estate website shows a wine cellar, elevator, executive office room, movie theater and lavishly decorated bedrooms and common areas.

Spinosa said he and his wife woke around 5:45 a.m. to the sounds of sirens and saw flames and smoke pouring from the house.

He didn’t know the name of the new owner. Like Feinberg, Spinosa saw buses at the house Monday, though he said there were no signs of a gathering of any size.

Sabo said a drone and heavy equipment were brought in to help with the investigation.

In addition to Salisbury Township firefighters, the response included fire crews from Lower Macungie, South Whitehall, Whitehall, Cetronia, Greenawalds, Catasauqua and other departments. At least 30 fire trucks and other vehicles were at the scene.

Morning Call reporters Molly Bilinski and Andrew Scott contributed to this report.