After I covered Baylor’s upset of Oklahoma on Saturday, I was driving to a restaurant in Waco (Trujillo’s, really good old-school Tex-Mex) and listening to the Texas Tech Radio Network. I couldn’t believe how far over the line announcers Brian Jensen and John Harris stepped in criticizing the officiating. They said over and over that the Big 12 office must want Iowa State to win the game. They read off the names of the officials. I’m listening on radio – I have no idea as to the quality of the officiating. But you can’t do what they did. Forget “conference policy.” You can’t have school representatives making comments that could incite fans. They’re close enough to going over the top as it is.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO