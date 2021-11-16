Burglars Steal 4 Cars, Box Of Keys From Used Car Dealership In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire severely damaged an Oak Park restaurant and neighboring nail salon on Tuesday, and damaged three other buildings. A firefighter also was hurt putting out the blaze.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the fire started around 9:30 a.m. at at Delia’s Kitchen, at 1034 Lake St., eventually spreading to a neighboring nail salon.
Firefighters battle flames in downtown Oak Park on Tuesday. (CBS)
Four apartments above the two businesses also were evacuated as crews battled heavy flames and smoke.
A total of about 75 firefighters responded to the fire, including crews from Bellwood, Berwyn, Cicero, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, Franklin Park, Maywood, Melrose Park, North Riverside, River Forest, River Grove, and Stickney.
#fire in #oakpark #Chicago @WGNNews @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/W9SoNzoVnj
— Sal Abbinanti (@SalAbbinanti) November 23, 2021
The fire was put out by around 11:30 a.m., but left both businesses severely damaged.
Three other businesses – Lake Theater, Jerusalem Café, and Lou Malnati’s – also had smoke damage.
An Oak Park firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no one else was hurt, village officials said.
The American Red Cross is helping provide support to the tenants of the four apartments that wer evacuated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
