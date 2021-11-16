ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglars Steal 4 Cars, Box Of Keys From Used Car Dealership In Belmont Cragin

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thieves targeted a used car dealership in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood overnight.

Police said the offenders smashed a front window of the dealership, in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.

The group stole four cars and a box full of car keys.

No arrests have been made.

