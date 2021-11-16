Car Crashes Into Bus Stop In South Loop

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Alsip were asking for help from the public Monday in finding a gunman who shot and wounded a man at a gas station. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Shell station at 11725 S. Pulaski Rd. for a man quarreling with employees. Witnesses said the man turned his attention to others in the store and became confrontational with customers. Another man interrupted the suspect, who had been quarreling with a woman customer, police said. The suspect then pushed the man, and then followed the man when he left the store, police said. The suspect then went his car, where it is believed that he got a gun. He came back to the other man and shot him several times in the legs and feet, police said. The suspect then got into a newer-model silver or gray Ford Bronco and fled south on Pulaski Road. Witnesses said he was in his 30s or 40s. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries. Alsip police were investigating the incident late Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 385-6902 x 272.

ALSIP, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO