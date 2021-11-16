ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Car Crashes Into Bus Stop In South Loop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irTcb_0cy7tVs700

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a bus stop in South Loop overnight.

A car driving on Wells Street ran a red light and crash into another car before crashing into a CTA stop in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The 21-year-old driver taken to Northwestern Hospital with a leg injuryy. She was cited for not stopping.

Comments / 8

MysticalMichael
7d ago

Since the looting and riots of last year blacks have been driving with a total disregard for traffic safety. This is a residual effect of those absolutely lawless days.

Reply(2)
4
lycan
7d ago

Probebly another group of teens joyriding a stolen car maybe not I don’t read articles anymore just look at pictures

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Injured On Dan Ryan Near 84th Street; Lanes Reopened

CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway have reopened, after a man was shot on the expressway Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 11:55 a.m. at I-94 northbound near 84th Street. ISP said it responded to an expressway shooting with one person injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition is unknown at this time. The Illinois Department of Transportation said all inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed near 95th Street, just past the Bishop Ford Freeway interchange, after the shooting, but all lanes reopened by 2 p.m. 🆕 Update 2:01 pm: All lanes have reopened. — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) November 23, 2021 Anyone who may have seen the shooting or may have any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous. This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available. 
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Armed Teenagers Targeting Car Owners In Mount Greenwood And Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teenagers are behind more carjackings in the Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The first happened November 15 near Western Avenue and 116th Place. The second took place on November 19 Near Pulaski Road and 110thStreet. Police said victims parked their cars in a driveway, when multiple armed teenagers demanded their vehicles and personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Shot While Driving On Bishop Ford Freeway Near 115th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– At least two people were injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday night. Illinois State Police said around 9 p.m., shots were fired on the outbound side near 115th Street. Police said it appears shot were fired between two vehicles and two people were injured. Shells casings were recovered, ISP confirmed. The two victims were taken to Roseland Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The expressway was closed and has since reopened. This latest expressway shooting comes less than 24 hours after another shooting on the Bishop Ford. Police say someone was shot near 95th Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Man During Quarrel At Gas Station In Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Alsip were asking for help from the public Monday in finding a gunman who shot and wounded a man at a gas station. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Shell station at 11725 S. Pulaski Rd. for a man quarreling with employees. Witnesses said the man turned his attention to others in the store and became confrontational with customers. Another man interrupted the suspect, who had been quarreling with a woman customer, police said. The suspect then pushed the man, and then followed the man when he left the store, police said. The suspect then went his car, where it is believed that he got a gun. He came back to the other man and shot him several times in the legs and feet, police said. The suspect then got into a newer-model silver or gray Ford Bronco and fled south on Pulaski Road. Witnesses said he was in his 30s or 40s. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries. Alsip police were investigating the incident late Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 385-6902 x 272.
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot On CTA Bus During Attempted Robbery In Park Manor; Suspect In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on a CTA bus during an attempted robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a man tried to rob a 21-year-old man on the bus, near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the man attempting to rob him. The offender then shot the victim in the chest and they both got off the bus. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said both men did not have a conceal carry license for the guns they had. There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other passengers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Officer, Woman Injured After Wild Chase, Crash In Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer is seriously injured after a wild crash and chase in Northwest Indiana Saturday night. It happened around 7 p.m. after Indiana State Police got a call from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will by someone with a gun. State police pulled over the suspect’s car near Burns Harbor, but the driver sped off along State Road 49 toward Chesterton. He then turned around and crashed into one of the three Porter Police cars tailing him. Officers arrested two men from Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a foot chase. A woman in the car was also hurt. She and the injured officer are expected to be OK.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bus Stop#South Loop#Michigan Avenue#Cta#Northwestern Hospital
CBS Chicago

Jackson Sparks, 8, Becomes Sixth Victim To Die After SUV Plows Through Waukesha Christmas Parade, Bail For Suspect Darrell Brooks Set At $5 Million

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy has become the sixth victim to die after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, prosecutors said at the bond hearing for suspect Darrell Brooks. In a GoFundMe, family members identified boy as Jackson Sparks. Jackson Sparks (Family photo via GoFundMe, CBS 58 Milwaukee) Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both seriously hurt during the parade attack. According to the GoFundMe page, both have been in the ICU since. Loved ones write that Jackson underwent brain surgery, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. They say his brother Tucker...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Shooting Caught On Video Near Park Concerns Neighbors In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen shooting steps from someone’s front door in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood was captured on a doorbell camera, and now neighbors are particularly concerned about the location where it happened. Around 7 p.m. a car can be seen cruising down West 123rd Street, but following behind it are two people unloading their guns toward it. The doorbell video captures the hooded suspects. “What I saw was the two young men. I was afraid. I was afraid for my family,” said a woman who describes them coming from beside her house. She did not want to be identified. She heard shots...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 Dead, 48 Injured After SUV Plows Into Waukesha Christmas Parade; Darrell Brooks Faces Five Counts Of Murder

by Marissa Parra and Marie Saavedra WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — A 39-year-old man is facing five counts of murder, after plowing into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 48 others. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Darrell Brooks is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and could face additional charges. Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff) “We are confident he acted alone. There is no evidence that this is a terrorist incident,” he said. Thompson said Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance with another person at a different location shortly before plowing into...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Man Lying On Tracks Struck By CTA Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say. The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train. He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital. It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Passenger Dies In Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near Gold Coast

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare passenger died in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast early Sunday, police said. The man, 46, was the passenger in a Toyota SUV heading southbound in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 12:29 a.m. when a red sedan struck the Toyota in the rear, police said. The impact caused the Toyota to flip on its side and eject the passenger. He was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. No other injuries were reported and the crash is being investigated by the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Shoot Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police shot a suspect who fired shots at officers in West Garfield Park. Two officers tried to stop a man in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when the man ran away. Police said the suspect fired shots at the officers, leading an officer to shoot him. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. Chicago police tweeted a photo of a gun recovered at the scene. Offender’s firearm recovered on scene. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/9PxmkyF2LQ — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 22, 2021 Neither officer was not hurt. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Both officers are now on desk duty for 30 days, which is standard after a shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-Year-Old Shot In Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Albany Park Sunday night. Just before 5:30 p.m., police said the teen was walking on Lawndale Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and started shooting. The teen was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.  
ALBANY, IL
CBS Chicago

Ring Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down victims marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows Brooks knocking on the door. Rider told CBS News that he was watching the Kansas City-Dallas football game when he answered the door. Brooks told Rider that was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming. “He was so polite and nice to me,” Rider said.  “It’s hard...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

One Person Dead After Alsip Fire

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead after a fire swept through an apartment building in Alsip. At 10:42 a.m., the Alsip Fire Department was called to the building at 12559 Alpine Rd. and found flames had erupted on both sides of the first and second floors. The fire department was notified that people might be trapped in one of the apartments, and rescued one person from the first floor. But that person, reportedly a woman, later died at the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday afternoon.
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person Shot On Bishop Ford Freeway

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred near 95th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The northbound Lanes of I-57 to the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed from about 10:15 p.m. to midnight for the investigation. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition but is expected to live, according to state police.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Extra-Alarm Fire Destroys Restaurant And Nail Salon In Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire severely damaged an Oak Park restaurant and neighboring nail salon on Tuesday, and damaged three other buildings. A firefighter also was hurt putting out the blaze. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the fire started around 9:30 a.m. at at Delia’s Kitchen, at 1034 Lake St., eventually spreading to a neighboring nail salon. Firefighters battle flames in downtown Oak Park on Tuesday. (CBS) Four apartments above the two businesses also were evacuated as crews battled heavy flames and smoke. A total of about 75 firefighters responded to the fire, including crews from Bellwood, Berwyn, Cicero, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, Franklin Park, Maywood, Melrose Park, North Riverside, River Forest, River Grove, and Stickney. #fire in #oakpark #Chicago @WGNNews @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/W9SoNzoVnj — Sal Abbinanti (@SalAbbinanti) November 23, 2021 The fire was put out by around 11:30 a.m., but left both businesses severely damaged. Three other businesses – Lake Theater, Jerusalem Café, and Lou Malnati’s – also had smoke damage. An Oak Park firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no one else was hurt, village officials said. The American Red Cross is helping provide support to the tenants of the four apartments that wer evacuated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy