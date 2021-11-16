ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Germany's largest port sees volatile transport chains for rest of year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7js3_0cy7tPZl00

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Europe's third largest harbour, the German Port of Hamburg, reported a 2.9% hike in sea cargo in the first nine months of 2021 on Tuesday but warned that global transport chains would remain volatile for the rest of the year.

Global trade has been marred by logjams in container ports caused by disruptions from unexpected demand spurts, labour shortages and traffic snarl-ups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis has weighed particularly heavily on Germany, which is Europe's largest economy and a keystone of international trade where one in four jobs depend on exports.

The port said rail container transport had hit a record and containerized general cargo was up 1.5% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period last year.

The slight upward trend looks set to continue into the fourth quarter, though worldwide transport is likely to remain volatile, the port said in a statement.

"Issues with disturbed supply chains will remain visible at the intersection between land and marine transport. Vessel clearance is still tight at the Hamburg terminals," said Axel Mattern, chief executive at Port of Hamburg Marketing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Global supply challenges could hit Christmas, No 10 warns

Turkey supplies are safe this Christmas but shoppers could still face “some issues” getting all the presents on their lists, Downing Street has indicated.Boris Johnson’s Cabinet discussed the potential issues facing the country this winter, ranging from pressures on the NHS to what would be on festive dinner tables.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Stephen Barclay had told ministers the country faced a combination of the usual winter pressures and the pandemic.Mr Barclay, who is leading cross-Government work on the issues, told ministers: “We face the dual challenge of managing the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Said#On Germany#Port Of Hamburg Marketing
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Aprosoja said farmers with clean environmental records would be hurt by the ban, which it attacked as an underhanded bid to shield European farmers from competing with Brazilian exports.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
pv-magazine.com

RWE to deploy SMA technology in the construction of one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage facilities

Once completed, the project will be not only one of the largest storage power plants in Germany but also one of the most innovative, because the battery storage systems will be virtually coupled with RWE’s run-of-river power plants along the river Mosel. By raising or decreasing the flow-through at these power stations, RWE can make additional capacity available, also as balancing energy. This coupling process raises the total capacity of the batteries by another good 15 percent.
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Two Activists Protest at Australia’s Largest Coal Port

On Wednesday, two women scaled a coal mining machine in protest of the world’s largest coal port in Australia. Despite the need for fossil fuel to stop in the current climate crisis, Australia has remained adamant about continuing to mine at its coal port. With Australia not taking much action despite the world’s concerns over fossil fuels and climate change, activists have increasingly been taking action.
ADVOCACY
Real News Network

Two climate activists halt operations at world’s largest coal port

A two-person protest halted operations at the world’s largest coal port early Wednesday morning, as two women scaled the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia to protest their government’s refusal to take far-reaching climate action. Hannah Doole and Zianna Faud—both members of the campaign group Blockade Australia—filmed themselves...
ADVOCACY
CNN

What supply chain crisis? America's largest retailer is doing just fine

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis isn't slowing down Walmart. America's largest retailer and a bellwether of consumer spending reported strong sales growth during its most recent quarter. The company also raised its annual sales and profit growth, a signal that it's expecting a strong holiday shopping stretch.
RETAIL
bakingbusiness.com

Supply chain volatility hits Hain Celestial

LAKE SUCCESS NY – Better than expected is an apt description of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s first-quarter results. Despite difficult comparisons to the previous year and the current state of the supply chain, the company made progress on its Hain 3.0 strategy. “We delivered better performance than we guided...
MARKETS
pymnts

Paytm, India’s Largest IPO, Sees Slow Subscriptions

Analysts are concerned about the profitability of the Indian payments provider Paytm, following a day in which subscriptions to the company’s $2.5 billion share offering moved at a tepid pace. Paytm went public on Monday (Nov. 8) in India’s biggest-ever IPO, backed by firms such as SoftBank, Ant Group and...
BUSINESS
AFP

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore upgrades Q3 GDP, sees 2021 growth at top of forecast range

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government forecast growth to come in at about 7% for the full year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy