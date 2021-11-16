Memphis police issue city watch for 1-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police need your help bringing home a 1-year-old baby who they believe was taken by his father.

Jacob Espino was last seen Monday afternoon with his father at a home on the 1000 block of Mcevers Circle in East Memphis.

Police said the boy’s mother came home to see that the father had not brought Jacob home on time.

Police do not believe Jacob is in any danger.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

The boy’s father may be traveling in a white 1999 Dodge Durango.

Call Memphis police if you have any information.

