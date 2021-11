Commercial real estate lending picked up major steam in the third quarter, in a trend that parallels a similar uptick in property acquisitions. CBRE reports that the pace of closings of commercial loans it originated in the third quarter is up 31.6% over June figures and up 29.1% from February 2020. Its overall index is up by 135% over its pandemic low in September 2020.

