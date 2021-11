In 2019, newlyweds Master Sgt. Davie and Misti Hobbs were looking forward to their new life together and seeing the world. “When we got married, I told her not to get comfortable here [McConnell AFB] because my plan was to be here for about three or four years … and then get us back to Okinawa [where he had previously been stationed] and retire there,” Davie Hobbs said.

DERBY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO