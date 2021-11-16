ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin tumbles below $60,000 as US regulation and China crackdown weighs

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The price of Bitcoin fell back below $60,000 on Tuesday for the first time since November 1 as the passage of the US infrastructure bill and a further crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China weighed on most major digital coins. US Infrastructure Bill. Yesterday evening the much...

