Michael J. Sykes of the Columbia River PUD is asking for donations to benefit people in need.At Columbia River PUD, we like to plan ahead. Usually this is to ensure we continue delivering reliable electricity to you, our customers. Now, in addition to maintaining the great service you have come to expect, we are also getting a head-start on the holidays. We have assembled our 10-foot-tall Christmas tree with a lone ornament on top. Next we will blanket it in warm donations. For the fourth year, we are collecting items for our Warming Tree to distribute among members of the...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO