Once completed, the project will be not only one of the largest storage power plants in Germany but also one of the most innovative, because the battery storage systems will be virtually coupled with RWE’s run-of-river power plants along the river Mosel. By raising or decreasing the flow-through at these power stations, RWE can make additional capacity available, also as balancing energy. This coupling process raises the total capacity of the batteries by another good 15 percent.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO