Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been around long enough to know one indisputable truth about life in the NFL. Mainly, no one cares about your problems. Mayfield’s injury woes seemingly multiply on a weekly basis, starting with the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder suffered in Week 2, and continuing through a broken in his non-throwing shoulder, some sort of injury to his left foot, and a hit to his right knee in last week’s game against the New England Patriots that made his leg go numb and ultimately led to him exiting the game near the end of the third quarter.

