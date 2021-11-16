Merrimack takes on Army

Rutgers grinded through a ugly game with Merrimack, winning 48-35. Four Thoughts:. Jaden Jones and Aundre Hyatt: In the second half, Jones’ really stepped up offensively, when the Scarlet Knights needed it most. He put in 9 points, all in the second half. And, with Rutgers up 4, his heads up rebound and put back of a missed front end of the a one and one while everyone else was sleeping really helped Rutgers gain momentum. His athleticism on defense disrupted the slower Merrimack guards and helped to turn the tide. Hyatt offered the same, knocking down a huge 3 and turning over a pesky Merrimack team for a layup that essentially iced the game. He finished with only 8 points, but they were big.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO