Military

Merrimack takes on Army

By Automated Insights
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Merrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in Durham over...

www.swiowanewssource.com

onthebanks.com

Merrimack at Rutgers Game Preview

Merrimack (2-0) At Rutgers (1-0) Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000) TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Ralph Bednarczyk and Tim Catalfamo. Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - KenPom Rankings:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WCAX

UVM women’s hoops smashes Merrimack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team opened the 2021-22 campaign in style with an 87-57 beatdown of Merrimack Tuesday night at Patrick Gym. It was the first time Vermont has opened with a win since 2018-19. Four Catamounts were in double figures, led by junior point guard Emma Utterback with 16. Fifth-year senior Josie Larkins added 15, while Delaney Richason had 14, and Anna Olson added 12.
BURLINGTON, VT
raleighnews.net

Duke takes on Coach K's alma mater in battle with Army

The introduction of a new batch of Duke basketball players went well on a national stage. Now it's a home game for the No. 9 Blue Devils when Army visits Friday night in Durham, N.C. Duke picked up enough good feelings to start the season that could carry it for...
DURHAM, NC
State
New York State
vtcynic.com

UVM women’s basketball defeats Merrimack in season opener

UVM women’s basketball defeated Merrimack College 87-57 in their first game of the 2021-2022 season on Nov. 9. The 30 point win over Merrimack is UVM’s largest margin of victory over a D1 team in a home opener since 2001, according to the UVM athletics website. The Catamounts came out...
BASKETBALL
Bangor Daily News

Merrimack rebounds from Friday loss to blank UMaine for Hockey East win

ORONO — The momentum from Friday night’s first win of the season didn’t carry over to Saturday night for the University of Maine’s hockey team. The Merrimack College Warriors parlayed a first-period goal from junior left wing Ben Brar, a second-period tally from sophomore defenseman Christian Felton and an impressive overall performance to beat the Black Bears 2-0 at Alfond Arena.
ORONO, ME
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Merrimack

Rutgers grinded through a ugly game with Merrimack, winning 48-35. Four Thoughts:. Jaden Jones and Aundre Hyatt: In the second half, Jones’ really stepped up offensively, when the Scarlet Knights needed it most. He put in 9 points, all in the second half. And, with Rutgers up 4, his heads up rebound and put back of a missed front end of the a one and one while everyone else was sleeping really helped Rutgers gain momentum. His athleticism on defense disrupted the slower Merrimack guards and helped to turn the tide. Hyatt offered the same, knocking down a huge 3 and turning over a pesky Merrimack team for a layup that essentially iced the game. He finished with only 8 points, but they were big.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant closes regular season at Merrimack Saturday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant University football team heads to North Andover, Massachusetts, to face Merrimack in the final regular-season game of the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday's game will be streamed on NECFrontRow. The Particulars. Opponent: Merrimack. Location: Duane Stadium (North Andover,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
unhwildcats.com

Martin's Goal Lifts Wildcats Past Merrimack, 2-1

DURHAM N.H. – Senior captain Lauren Martin (Cambridge, Ontario) broke a 1-1 third-period tie to lift the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team to Saturday's 2-1 victory against Merrimack College at the Whittemore Center on Kacey Bellamy Day. Freshman Brooke Hammer (Commerce Township, Mich.) scored her first career goal...
DURHAM, NH
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Remain on the Road Friday Night at Merrimack

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team remains on the road this Friday, eying its first win of the season, when the Mountain Hawks head to Merrimack to face the Warriors. Gametime at Lawler Arena is set for 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row. Last time out, Lehigh had a strong start and finish at Monmouth, but a tough stretch from the end of the first half until the beginning of the second was the difference in an 85-75 defeat. The Mountain Hawks are set to face Merrimack for the first time in program history.
BETHLEHEM, PA
uvmathletics.com

Catamounts Head to Merrimack for Two-Game Weekend Series

Vermont (4-6-1, 2-2-1 HEA) heads back out on the road this weekend as they visit Merrimack (4-9-1, 4-5-1 HEA) for a two-game set. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from Lawler Rink. Both games will be broadcast live for free at CollegeSportsLive. RELATED LINKS.
SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

VCU, Syracuse meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Syracuse (2-1) vs. VCU (2-2) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and VCU will take the floor in the Battle 4 Atlantis. VCU lost 56-54 to Chattanooga in its most recent game, while Syracuse came up short in a 100-85 game against Colgate in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
themackreport.com

Special night for Felton as Merrimack blanks Maine

ORONO, Maine — Christian Felton might be from Ohio, but he said he grew up spending his summers honing his skills at Alfond Arena. Felton’s uncle is former Maine head coach Tim Whitehead, who is now the coach at Kimball Union Academy. “Every summer I’d come here,” said the Merrimack...
MAINE STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Auburn faces UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Auburn (3-0) vs. UConn (4-0) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and UConn are set to face off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UConn earned an 87-63 win over Binghamton on Saturday, while Auburn emerged with a 58-52 win against South Florida on Friday.
AUBURN, IA
ESPN

Purdue, Nova meet in Uncasville

Villanova (3-1) vs. Purdue (4-0) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Purdue are set to clash in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Purdue earned a 93-84 win over North Carolina in its most recent game, while Villanova won 71-53 against Tennessee in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uvmathletics.com

Poulin-Labelle and Schafzahl Lead Vermont Past Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Maude Poulin-Labelle had a hat trick and Theresa Schafzahl registered five points as Vermont (6-6-1, 4-3-1) defeated Merrimack (4-11-1, 4-7-1) 5-2 Sunday evening in Hockey East action from Lawler Rink. Schafzahl's five-point performance was the first in program history. RELATED LINKS. COACH'S QUOTE. "Very, very pleased...
VERMONT STATE
themackreport.com

Virginia Tech runs past Merrimack

Virginia Tech, who entered yesterday’s game against Merrimack just one spot out of the AP Top-25 Poll, rolled past the Warriors, 72-43, in Blacksburg. The Hokies improved to 5-0 on the season while the Warriors fell to 3-3. Jordan Minor led Merrimack with 14 points and seven rebounds. Malik Edmead,...
MERRIMACK, NH

