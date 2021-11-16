ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Super colds’ are not spreading – people have forgotten how to fight viruses, infectious disease expert says

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KteSO_0cy7qp9U00

(StudyFinds) – A top infectious disease expert says there is no evidence of a “super cold” getting people sick in recent months. Instead, researchers believe people have just forgotten what it’s like to be unwell while staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Neil Mabbott, from the University of Edinburgh, tells SWNS the absence of most viruses last year due to rigorous COVID safety measures had led to waning immunity to more common illnesses. Although people may be more susceptible to colds and flu after the pandemic – Mabbott says a “super cold” is just a buzzword.

Prof. Mabbot adds regular testing is crucial with some symptoms such as a sore throat and sneezing, echoing those experienced by people infected with COVID’s Delta variant. Moreover, cold viruses are far more transmissible from surface contact than coronavirus.

“It’s the buzzword that’s going around but I don’t think we have any evidence there is a super-cold or super-flu going around,” Prof. Mabbot tells SWNS in a statement.

Gene Simmons rips anti-vaxxers: ‘If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy’

“Essentially, it’s the way our bodies are responding to the circulating cold. It will be working on multiple levels, one of which is that we’ve had so little exposure that immunity we build up will have waned.”

Colds becoming ‘a shock’ to the system

“We’ve also forgotten what it’s likely to have a cold. It’s a shock,” Mabbot continues. “I can’t remember the last time I had one – so far I’ve managed to dodge it. Colds for most people are just a nuisance and in a normal healthy person would last two weeks, maybe three maximum. Sore throat, runny nose, but with time they start to alleviate.”

“That’s in a normal situation, but we haven’t had much cold circulating and what that’s doing is we develop an immune response to the cold that’s going around at that time and that helps to provide a little bit of protection the next time a cold comes around ,” the professor adds. “Simply using a door handle or lift button might be sufficient to transmit that cold or flu.”

According to Mabbot, research is ongoing to try to establish how cold and flu viruses interact with coronavirus.

Study finds 37% of COVID patients suffer at least one long-lasting symptom

“Does having flu make you more susceptible to having coronavirus?” the researcher asks. “I think there is some evidence for the flu that might affect the outcome of coronavirus but we aren’t sure about colds themselves. The interaction between these pathogens is certainly an interesting area.”

Could colds protect against COVID?

A recent study found previous, recent exposure to cold viruses could provide some protection against COVID-19 by helping the body eliminate the virus before it starts to replicate.

Researchers from University College London looked at NHS workers who were at high risk of infection during the early part of the pandemic, but had not fallen ill and developed no protective antibodies . They found they had been infected but they were protected by their T-cells, which can destroy infected cells.

“Memory T-cells induced in response to infection with seasonal coronaviruses can provide protection against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” Prof. Mabbott reports.

“These T-cells recognize an internal feature of coronavirus rather than the virus spike protein that is used in the COVID-19 vaccines. So this new information could be used to design new vaccines to provide cross-protection against a range of coronaviruses.”

“It is important to note that there are many other different types of virus that can cause colds in addition to other coronaviruses,” the researcher concludes.

The findings of the University College London study appear in the journal Nature .

South West News Service writers Ellie Forbes and Caroline Wilson contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

We’re reeling from a virus, but it’s not COVID or the flu. The ‘worst cold ever’ is spreading across South Florida

John Laurence usually can power through a cold and still go to his real estate office, but last week’s “super cold” was different. “I’ve had bad colds before but I never experienced anything like this,” said Laurence, who had such tremendous sinus pressure it made him dizzy. Laurence, 58, of Davie, says he couldn’t drive and he missed several days of work. Almost two weeks later, he now has an ...
FLORIDA STATE
GovExec.com

How Easily Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID?

The fear of breakthrough COVID-19 infections spoiled the summer. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least for a while, that’s precisely what public-health experts were telling us: Sure, it was still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, but you wouldn’t have to worry much about spreading it to anyone else. Interim guidance shared by the CDC in March stated that these cases “likely pose little risk of transmission,” and a few weeks later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Simmons
MedicalXpress

Infectious disease expert offers recommendations for holiday travel

At this time last year, demand for holiday travel saw a steep decline, with train ticket sales down by 20% and the Transportation Security Administration reporting airport traffic as less than half of the numbers seen in 2019. As the holiday season comes back on the horizon this year, it...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colds#University College London#Swns#Covid
BBC

Covid: Nativity plays could help virus spread further, warns expert

A public health expert has warned of a 'Little Donkey effect' of school Nativity plays and seasonal events helping to spread coronavirus. Andy Kingdom, public health director at East Riding Council, said he had spoken to schools about making Christmas shows as safe as possible. He urged parents of primary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Two Teenagers Experience Paranoia, Delusions And Suicidal Thoughts After COVID-19 Antibodies Enter Their Brains

While infected with COVID-19, two teenagers experienced some severe psychiatric symptoms such as delusions, paranoia and even suicidal thoughts and now, researchers believe they might have finally figured out what triggered such unexpected symptoms. As it turns out, the potential cause is likely antibodies that mistakenly attacked their brains instead...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy