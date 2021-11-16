ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Woman who won freedom from life sentence in 2011 dies of COVID-19

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Epnsx_0cy7qmkX00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A woman who won freedom from prison a decade ago after being convicted with her sister in a 1993 armed robbery in Mississippi, then went on to become an advocate for justice, has died of COVID-19.

Jamie Scott died Nov. 9 after contracting the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement issued Monday by the organization Sisters of Hope, which she founded with sister Gladys Scott. She was 49.

“My sister was a fighter every day of her life, and I will continue her fight not only for her — not just for what she stood for and what she went through — but for what she and I represent, for what others have gone through and are still going through,” Gladys Scott said in a statement. “The fight’s not over until everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and justice.”

Texas doctor suspended for ‘spreading dangerous misinformation’ on COVID-19

Jamie Scott was 21 and Gladys Scott was 19 when they received life sentences for a robbery in central Mississippi. While authorities claimed they helped plan an ambush in which a small amount of money was taken, the women denied wrongdoing and four teenaged boys also served time.

The sisters’ attorney and advocacy groups argued that the life sentences they both received were excessive given the amount stolen. Then-Gov. Haley Barbour granted Jamie Scott an early release in 2011 because she suffered from kidney failure, and he agreed to let Gladys Scott go on the condition she donate a kidney to her sister.

Jamie Scott’s kidney transplant was delayed because of her weight, but the sisters’ social media account announced in 2019 that she had the operation. By then, the sisters had relocated to Pensacola, Florida, and founded Sisters of Hope, which provides educational assistance and other aid to people leaving the corrections system and trying to complete a graduate equivalency degree.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
State
Florida State
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Scott
Person
Haley Barbour
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a Montgomery medical facility on Nov. 19. She is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 260 pounds, wearing a […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Covid 19#Ap#Sisters Of Hope
CBS 42

2 Alabama teenagers found safe after going missing over the weekend

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens who went missing at unrelated times Friday and Saturday in Geneva County have now been safely found, police report. On Friday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from her residence on J.P. Jones Road. As officers investigated, they believed could that the teen could have crossed state lines. Multiple […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, a prominent figure in a Netflix documentary series, has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis, according to his attorney. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was flown on a plane […]
BUTNER, NC
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy