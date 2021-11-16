Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning on the South Side and another woman was shot outside the residence. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of South Justine Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 22-year-old woman unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

