ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash while crossing the street on...

wgntv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

One hurt after Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Forest Park leads to crash

A shooting investigation is underway along the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the Interstate-290 exit ramp at Des Plaines. There, authorities learned the driver of a crashed vehicle had suffered severe injuries due to gunfire. Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Police: Person shot on Dan Ryan near 84th Street

CHICAGO — One person was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Tuesday morning. Just before noon, police responded to northbound lanes near 84th Street on the report of a shooting. The incident resulted in a crash of a jaguar sedan owned by a Chicago man. Police said one person was transported to a local hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: 3 shot Sunday night on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night on the Bishop Ford. At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to the area of I-94 and 120th Street on the report of a shooting. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two people were transported with non life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Boy, 16, charged in West Elsdon fatal shooting of 18-year-old

CHICAGO – Chicago police have charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Azul de la Garza in Chicago’s West Elsdon neighborhood. The teen is accused of shooting Azul de la Garza on Sept. 25 in the 5400 block of South Avers Street. According to police, officers arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot, killed in South Side bathtub; sister shot in face

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning on the South Side and another woman was shot outside the residence. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of South Justine Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 22-year-old woman unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 missing teen girls were last seen at North Side high school

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers from the North Side. Police said Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning outside Amundsen High School, 5110 N Damen Ave, in Lincoln Square. Sujeily is described to be about 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Major Accidents
WGN TV

14-year-old boy shot dead in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. According to police, it happened around 5:10 p.m. near a sidewalk in the 200 block of W. 110th Pl. When police arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

Australian police stop man for driving a cooler

Police in Australia made an usual stop. They pulled over a man for driving on the sidewalk in a cooler. But we’re not talking about any old cooler. This one was motorized with an engine, four wheels and handlebars. The 25-year old man was spotted driving the blue cooler in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN TV

Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in Indiana

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — An officer was seriously injured Saturday after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars, hitting one head-on, during a chase in northwest Indiana, police said. Indiana State Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being...
INDIANA STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy