Northampton County, PA

‘Expect Delays:’ Back-To-Back Crashes Shut Down Route 22 In Northampton County

By Valerie Musson
 7 days ago
UPDATE: The road was cleared by 7:35 a.m., Branosky said.

Back-to-back crashes shut down Route 22 in Northampton County Tuesday morning, state police said.

Three cars collided on Route 22 eastbound at Route 512 in Hanover Township while a second collision occurred around 6:10 a.m., PSP Trooper Branosky confirmed on Twitter.

Both crashes were blocking the eastbound side of the highway.

“Expect delays and drive carefully,” said Branosky.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

