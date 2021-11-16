'Wannabe soldier' or attacked by 'mob?' Rittenhouse jury to decide

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! Jurors will today begin their deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting three people, two of them fatally, in Wisconsin. President Joe Biden will visit a dilapidated bridge in New Hampshire to tout the newly signed bipartisan infrastructure law. And if you look up to the sky tonight, you could spot some of the greatest meteor showers ever seen — the Leonids.

🔴 New this morning: "I miss my damn charmed life." How a teen at risk for suicide navigated psychiatric lockup in North Carolina .

🌏 President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in a virtual summit. Here's where the relationship stands .

🚨 "Enough is enough": Colorado police were searching for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that left six teens injured at a park near a high school in the Denver suburbs .

🔨 "It is time to put down the gavel": Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy is set to retire in 2022. He has served the people of Vermont since 1975.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 2, 2021 in Washington. AFP photo via Getty Images; USA TODAY graphic

⚖️ "Chased down" and killed: The trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death bears similarity to another killing that helped launched the Black Lives Matter movement: the death of Trayvon Martin .

🛒 Walmart Black Friday 2021 ad shows PS5, Xbox Series X as online only. Here’s how to get early access .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , USA TODAY Digital Editor Fellow Cady Stanton discusses how inclusive health care for trans patients can be hard to find . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Jury deliberations begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Deliberations will begin Tuesday morning in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial , a day after the jury heard closing arguments. Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor count Rittenhouse faced over whether he was a minor in possession of a firearm illegally . Schroeder instructed the jury Monday about the elements of the various offenses charged, and options to find Rittenhouse guilty of some lesser versions of the crimes originally charged. Since Rittenhouse has raised self-defense, the critical question jurors will decide is whether his decision to use deadly force was reasonable. The case began Nov. 1 and featured eight days of testimony from about 30 witnesses and more than a dozen videos from the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when then-17-year-old Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded a third during a violent protest.

Biden to showcase infrastructure package in New Hampshire

President Joe Biden will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire, Tuesday to deliver remarks on how the newly signed bipartisan infrastructure law "repairs and rebuilds the nation's roads and bridges," according to his official schedule. Biden will visit a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state's "red list" since 2014 because of its poor condition. Biden's trip comes a day after he signed into law a sweeping $1.2 trillion infrastructure package , completing the most significant legislative victory of his presidency and the largest investment in U.S. infrastructure in decades.

President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, 2021. MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images

🔴 Thirteen House Republicans bucked party leaders and helped push through the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month. Here's what their states and districts stand to get .

🔵 Steve Bannon vowed to challenge federal contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol .

⚖️ A federal magistrate judge ruled that Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, must turn over her private therapy records to Los Angeles County as part of her lawsuit over photos of her dead husband and daughter .

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 George Clooney is opening up about the "very emotional" moment he and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, decided to become parents .

👗 Kendall Jenner is making waves for wearing a dress to a friend's wedding that sparked social media backlash for being inappropriate for the occasion .

🍰 "Thanksgiving pie": Hershey unveiled its largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. 3,000 sold out in hours .

Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie, the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date. The Hershey Company

Pacific Northwest expected to be drier, but danger from recent storm remains

The Pacific Northwest saw another onslaught of heavy rainfall and high winds Monday that forced evacuations and closed schools across the region. An atmospheric river walloped the area late last week, with nearly ceaseless rain, and its tail end is "coming with one last strong push," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported. Flooding and mudslides closed part of Interstate 5 near Bellingham, Washington, just south of the Canadian border. Late Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a severe weather state of emergency in 14 Western Washington counties. Forecasters said conditions should be should improve by Tuesday after parts of the region have seen more than six inches of rain. But the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several rivers around Western Washington.

Newsmakers in their own words: Beto O'Rourke makes a Texas-sized announcement

Beto O'Rourke in West Dallas, Texas, in June 2021 Associated Press file photo; USA TODAY graphic

Beto O'Rourke , a former three-term Democratic congressman, announced Monday he's running to become the governor of Texas, ending months of speculation with a two-minute videotaped message that hammers Republican incumbent Greg Abbott for pushing "a really small vision" for a state as big as Texas.

O'Rourke is the first high-profile Democrat to announce his intention to run for the seat, giving his party a serious contender at the top of the ticket.

Keep an eye to the sky for the Leonid meteor shower

The peak of the Leonid meteor shower will be visible across the night sky late Tuesday and especially early Wednesday. Some of the greatest meteor showers ever seen have been the Leonids, so you don't want to miss this moment. Leonids are also fast: They travel at 44 miles per second and are considered to be some of the fastest meteors out there, NASA said. The Leonids appear to be coming from the constellation Leo the Lion (hence their name) in the east. In ideal conditions, you will be able to see 10 to 15 meteors, also known as "shooting stars," at the peak of the shower, according to EarthSky. The best time to look is just before dawn on Wednesday, after the moon has set.

🛒 Target unwrapped the closely guarded details of its last two Black Friday ads. A weeklong sale will go live early Sunday morning and ends Nov. 27 .

🏞 "The guy just keeps filming": Watch the moment a charging elk sent an "idiot" Yellowstone tourist tumbling .

🐍 Slithering north: The last stronghold of the northern Florida Everglades had its first reported invasive python sightings this fall .

✈️ A Southwest Airlines employee was hospitalized after allegedly getting punched in the head by an unruly passenger on a flight taking off from the Dallas Love Field airport .

📺 "Adele One Night Only": A two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey as the interviewer aired on CBS Sunday, ahead of the singer's fourth studio album, "30."

Adele, left, and Oprah Winfrey sit for an interview as part of "Adele One Night Only," which aired on CBS Sunday night. Joe Pugliese, Joe Pugliese/CBS

Green Bay Packers' first stock sale in 10 years begins

The sixth Green Bay Packers stock sale, the first opportunity since 2011 to buy shares in the team, will begin at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday. The Packers said Monday they will sell 300,000 shares at $300 each plus handling fee. The sale will continue to Feb. 25, 2022, but could be extended. The Packers said they would use the money for improvements at Lambeau Field. The projects, including completed and planned concourse upgrades, and new video scoreboards, total about $250 million. The NFL requires money raised by a stock sale to be used only for stadium projects that are beneficial to fans. The Packers are the only team to which the rule applies because they are the only publicly owned team.

New books out Tuesday: Hannah-Jones' 'The 1619 Project,' 'The Office' oral history

Tuesday means new books to highlight. First, "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones is dramatic expansion of The New York Times Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2019 project containing essays, poems and photos that explore the legacy of slavery in America and key moments of struggle and resistance. If you're a lover of television, another book to look forward to is "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office," written by Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the long-running NBC series, and Ben Silverman, one of the comedy series' executive producers.

📸 Photo of the day: 49ers' defense scores a touchdown in upset of Rams📸

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward scores a touchdown after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) closed out Week 10 in the NFL by beating the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on "Monday Night Football" 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year.

Click here to see more of the best photos from Week 10 in the NFL.

