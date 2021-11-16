ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to best keep your pets safe during Thanksgiving

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bY2Ii_0cy7qegj00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recently released a list of things owners need to be aware of when hosting holiday gatherings at their homes.

Many traditional Thanksgiving foods are not healthy and/or even downright dangerous to pets, with many pets sickened every year. AVMA says to refrain from feeding pets fatty items like turkey, which can lead to pancreatitis, and also foods with grapes, onions, yeast dough, artificially sweetened desserts and chocolate. Owners are reminded to keep garbage cans hidden from pets and keep pet-tempting decorations and plants out of reach.

Instead owners are asked to offer treats specifically designed for their pets during the holiday season.

Don’t be fooled by viral Facebook post saying company is going to ‘use your photos’

If your pet is exhibiting signs of poisoning, such as vomiting or diarrhea, call your veterinarian or the SPCA Poison Control Hotline at 888-426-4435 for help.

Pets can also get agitated when large groups of people enter their home. It’s all about knowing your animal(s). Feel free to keep them away from guests if that is best and also make your guests (who may have allergies) aware there are pets in the home.

Those traveling with pets, or leaving them behind, also need to consult their veterinarian before making large trips, the AVMA recommends. A health certificate is needed for pets going across state lines and international borders.

Find out more about pet safety here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Keep pets warm and safe in upcoming cold weather

The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next 10 days in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to below freezing – 30 degrees on Nov. 22, 28 on Nov. 23 and 30 again on Nov. 24 – and this is likely just the start of the really cold weather from now until the Spring of 2022.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Allergies#Chocolate#Wjw#Avma
Engadget

The best gadgets for your pets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether they be cat or dog lovers, Engadget’s editors have our fair...
PETS
University of Florida

Keep Your Food Safe This Holiday

“Leave the food on the table and we will nibble on it later.” This is a familiar phrase during the holidays, but according to food safety experts it is not a good idea. About two million cases of food poisoning occur in the home each year due to improper handling and storage of food.
HOLIDAY, FL
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WBRE

Best gift for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs is best?  When most people think of picking out a gift, they usually have a particular person in mind and can cater the item to their tastes. If they don’t know the person well, a gift card is always an option. Choosing a […]
PETS
SPY

Keep Your Bags Safe and Stylish With The Best Luggage Tags

Everyone’s travel fever is at an all-time high, and now that temperatures are dropping, people are craving a holiday more than ever. After all, nothing is more exciting than hopping off a plane to a new and exotic place. For many of us, it’s been a while since the last trip, so it’s time to check all the necessary items off your travel accessory list. A major part of that is finding the best luggage tag for your travel needs. What Info To Put On A Luggage Tag Don’t overshare or make things too complicated – the goal of this tag is...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

WTNH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy