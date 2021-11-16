Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICHIGAN

Michigan hospitalizations spike; state hits 70% vaccine goal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six amid a fourth surge of infections. The number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was 3,040. That was up from 2,111 two weeks earlier, a sharp 44% rise that led health leaders to again plead with people to get vaccinated. Michigan peaked at above 4,100 hospitalizations in April. Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older. Officials targeted hitting that milestone by year’s end but had hoped to reach it sooner.

INFRASTRUCTURE-MICHIGAN

What $1T federal infrastructure law means for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations. Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state by the spring. The aid must go to specific priorities, though the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide which projects to fund. The state and municipalities also will be able to apply to the federal government for competitive grants.

MICHIGAN LAWMAKER-ASSAULT CHARGE

Michigan state senator charged with assault of a nurse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan state senator faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner in August. The Lansing State Journal reported that the nurse practitioner told Marshall police that during an appointment at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, Sen. John Bizon grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her into his body squeezing her hip. The police reports says the nurse said she was so shocked that she didn’t tell him to stop. When she recommended over-the-counter medication for his symptoms, she said he questioned her decision and became visibly angry. Bizon didn’t return a request for comment by The Associated Press. He will be arraigned in January.

MICHIGAN CONGRESSMAN-TRUMP

Trump backs challenger over GOP Rep. Meijer in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a primary challenger over first-term Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, who was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for the deadly mob siege of the Capitol. Trump backed John Gibbs, who worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during his administration. Trump later nominated Gibbs to be director of the Office of Personnel Management. But he was never confirmed due to questions about controversial 2016 tweets. Gibbs is among four Republicans challenging Meijer for his seat in western Michigan. The state’s redistricting commission has yet to finalize congressional maps.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MASKS

Genesee County dropping school mask order on Dec. 22

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mandatory mask order in Genesee County schools will be lifted on Dec. 22. The local health department strongly recommends that students still wear masks. But the medical director, Dr. Pamela Hackert, says the policy will be up to school officials. Hackert says the county mask order is being dropped because of the availability of vaccines for kids ages 5-11. Genesee, which includes Flint, is the fifth-largest county in Michigan. Kent and Ottawa counties in western Michigan are dropping school mask orders after the holidays.

CAMPUS-FLU

Health experts want to know more about flu at U-Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Federal health experts are visiting the University of Michigan to learn more about hundreds of flu cases diagnosed by the campus health service. There have been more than 500 cases diagnosed since Oct. 6, with 77% of those afflicted not vaccinated against the flu. Dr. Juan Luis Marquez of the Washtenaw County health department says the size of the outbreak is unusual. Experts are recommending flu shots. Marquez says the outbreak raises concerns about what the flu season may bring on top of COVID-19.

MYANMAR-US-JOURNALIST

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster is on his way home from military-ruled Myanmar. Fenster spent nearly six months in jail and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor. On Monday, he was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two flew out of the Southeast Asian country together. Fenster is the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar. He was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. More than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

ELECTION 2022-CONGRESS

Sen. Tom Barrett announces run for Congress in Lansing area

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett is running for a congressional district in the Lansing area. Barrett, of Charlotte, made the announcement Monday. He said he’s leaving the Army after 21 years. He criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and his requirement that military members get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he already was infected with the coronavirus. Michigan’s redistricting commission hasn’t finalized the new congressional map, but all three drafts include a tossup seat in Lansing and the surrounding counties. Second-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, of Holly, has said she will run for the new district.

AP-US-MICHIGAN-PLANE-CRASH

Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there. The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash. Leese and and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery. Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

CEMETERY DISPUTE

Woman whose slain son was buried without her loses appeal

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A young man was buried before his mother arrived at a Flint-area cemetery. But Vernisha Key has failed to persuade the Michigan appeals court to reinstate her claims of intentional emotional distress. Key sued the owner of Flint Memorial Park after the funeral of Desmond Savage Jr., who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2016. Key arrived 15 minutes after the scheduled time of the gravesite service. The casket had been lowered in the ground and covered with dirt. An uncle was present, but he said he didn’t know if other family members would attend. The appeals court says the incident is “worthy of sympathy” but not extreme enough to support an emotional distress claim.