ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit faces Indiana, aims to end home skid

9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

Indiana Pacers (6-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Indiana looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Pistons are 0-4 against division opponents. Detroit is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pacers are 3-7 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 17.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
9&10 News

Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
NBA
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Golden State after Curry’s 40-point showing

Golden State Warriors (13-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 210.5. BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Detroit Pistons after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Chris Duarte
9&10 News

Los Angeles visits Detroit, looks to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (8-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Detroit looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Pistons have gone 2-6 in home games. Detroit is last in the league recording 41.9...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy