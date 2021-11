It feels like there are as many websites on the internet as there are stars in the sky. Well, actually it’s not even close … as of June 2021, there were over 1.86 billion websites (compare that to 100 registered domains in 1987), while the Milky Way alone is estimated to have (roughly) about 100 thousand million stars. Our point being is that there are a lot of people vying for internet space, and each one of those sites needs to have a place to park itself. Without an online home, your files would just sit on your computer and no one would ever see them.

