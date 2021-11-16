ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Can You Name the 12 Major Neighborhoods of Atlantic City, NJ?

By Joe Kelly
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Atlantic City has 12 very different very distinct neighborhoods, many of which have evolved over time. Heather Perez is the Special Collections Librarian...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

The Most Unusual Building In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

It's always fun to take a road trip here in the Garden State, and this time around, our road trip will take us to a place that has been dubbed the most unusual building in the Garden State. There are some buildings here at the Jersey Shore that might fit the bill, but the one chosen is a little further away.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Shore And South Jersey Towns Make The Most Expensive Zip Code List

If you had to guess what the most expensive zip code in New Jersey is, what would you guess? I was able to guess this correctly because I'm a big This is Us fan and I used to marvel at Randal's home early on in the show...it was a breathtaking property in Alpine, New Jersey and that is yet again the top zip in our state. The average cost of a home is $2 million dollars. There are two more zip codes, one at the Jersey Shore and one in South Jersey...can you guess those?
ALPINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Sounds Like Smoking Won’t Be Disappearing From AC, NJ Casinos Anytime Soon

We've asked you a few times how you feel about smoking still being allowed inside the casinos in Atlantic City. If you think back to the middle of the pandemic, smoking privileges were suspended indoors at the casinos for a time, however, it has since returned. Once the smoking ban was lifted, we asked you your thoughts about people smoking once again inside. You can check out the specific comments on that poll HERE.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#The Atlantic#Stockton University#Chelsea Heights 2
SoJO 104.9

This South Jersey Town was Voted New Jersey’s Can’t Miss Destination

There are many destinations that are can’t miss here in New Jersey but I agree with Cheapism, who put out a state by state can’t miss destination by state. There were many obvious destinations throughout the country that they listed like, The Northern Lights in Alaska, The Grand Canyon in Arizona, Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, Hawaii’s USS Arizona Memorial, Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and the 911 Memorial in New York just to name a few.
TRAVEL
SoJO 104.9

Would Galloway NJ Allow a Place to Borrow Humans By the Hour?

Recently, a controversial alternative school had its construction permit revoked in Galloway Township. The plan for the school has stirred up a lot of mixed feelings among residents in the township. Well, here's an idea that maybe Galloway (or another local community) could embrace - or, maybe not. The idea...
GALLOWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy