Unique Fabricating: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 29 cents per share.

The foam and rubber products maker posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFAB