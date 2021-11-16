ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique Fabricating: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 29 cents per share.

The foam and rubber products maker posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFAB

MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.74% to $1,156.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $86.62 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

