COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

MU Health Care will move its pediatric emergency services to University Hospital on Tuesday.

Any child who needs pediatric emergency services will now need to visit University Hospital near Downtown Columbia.

Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care emergency physician, said in a press release the new location will still offer the same level of expert care in a new kid-friendly space.

“Pediatric patients can expect the same high level of care from mid-Missouri’s only pediatric emergency team with doctors and nurses specially trained to care for kids,” said Robinson.

The space will also have child life services, a facility dog, kid-specific care teams.

MU Health Care said children who need emergency care should visit the Children's Emergency Room at University Hospital. Parking for the Children's Emergency Room is located in the parking lot in front of the regular emergency room entrance.

The health care organization said the move is a part of a larger project to create a more centralized hospital campus over the next three years. Last month, MU Health Care started construction on a new tower for its Children's Hospital and Birthing Center. This is set to be finished by the summer of 2024.

MU Health Care said other services, including obstetrics and neonatal intensive care, will stay at the Children's and Women's Hospital for now.

Once the new tower is complete, MU Health Care plans to move these services to University Hospital.

The post MU Health Care to move pediatric emergency services to University Hospital on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .