ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU Health Care to move pediatric emergency services to University Hospital on Tuesday

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKXlt_0cy7pfbf00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

MU Health Care will move its pediatric emergency services to University Hospital on Tuesday.

Any child who needs pediatric emergency services will now need to visit University Hospital near Downtown Columbia.

Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care emergency physician, said in a press release the new location will still offer the same level of expert care in a new kid-friendly space.

“Pediatric patients can expect the same high level of care from mid-Missouri’s only pediatric emergency team with doctors and nurses specially trained to care for kids,” said Robinson.

The space will also have child life services, a facility dog, kid-specific care teams.

MU Health Care said children who need emergency care should visit the Children's Emergency Room at University Hospital. Parking for the Children's Emergency Room is located in the parking lot in front of the regular emergency room entrance.

The health care organization said the move is a part of a larger project to create a more centralized hospital campus over the next three years. Last month, MU Health Care started construction on a new tower for its Children's Hospital and Birthing Center. This is set to be finished by the summer of 2024.

MU Health Care said other services, including obstetrics and neonatal intensive care, will stay at the Children's and Women's Hospital for now.

Once the new tower is complete, MU Health Care plans to move these services to University Hospital.

The post MU Health Care to move pediatric emergency services to University Hospital on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday more than 800 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 698 people in Missouri tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 1,049 cases for the testing method. Antigen testing in Missouri found 103 new The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Some Missouri teachers are getting an extended Thanksgiving break while others are left frustrated

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thanksgiving breaks began for some schools across Mid-Missouri Monday after some districts decided to extend the holiday break this year to provide some relief to staff and students. Jefferson City and Southern Boone are two of many that extended their break, saying that the demands of the past 18 months have worn The post Some Missouri teachers are getting an extended Thanksgiving break while others are left frustrated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Emergency Care#Emergency Services#Mu Health Care#Children S Hospital#Women S Hospital#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to three crashes in Mid-Missouri on Sunday

(KMIZ) Driver arrested after single-vehicle rollover crash in Benton County Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to three different crashes across Mid-Missouri on Sunday. Three people, including two children, were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 65 north of Route P in Benton County. Troopers said a The post Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to three crashes in Mid-Missouri on Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missourians 18 years or older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine. The state health department amended orders Friday to authorize a single booster dose for adults. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and endorsed the boosters Friday. Fully vaccinated The post All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases added across the state

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.2% on Sunday. An additional 834 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 729,746. There have also been 163,600 probable antigen test results being positive, with 166 added Sunday. Two new deaths were The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases added across the state appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy