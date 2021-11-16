ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Creek, AL

Missing Bear Creek man found safe

By Peter Curi
 7 days ago

BEAR CREEK, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: Palmer has been found safe.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Bear Creek man who may have impaired judgment.

Kenneth Eugene Palmer, 70, was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. near Hwy. 241 in Beer Creek.

Police classify missing Kentucky teen girl as Endangered

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Palmer was last seen wearing a blue button up polo shirt with black sweat pants and brown moccasin house shoes. He has been described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Palmer may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Palmer are asked to call Bear Creek PD at 205-486-5201.

CBS 42

Fire engulfs single family house in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire engulfed a single family residence in Pinson Sunday evening. The Center Point Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3900 block of Turkey Creek Road at around 4:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. According to Battalion Chief Brandon […]
PINSON, AL
"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

