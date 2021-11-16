'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Luis Ruelas Engagement, Reveals Her Fiancé & Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Meeting Each Other Was 'All Good'

Teresa Guidice is spilling some details about her engagement to Luis Ruelas.

"It’s oval. He picked the band out… It’s pretty much diamonds everywhere you look," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gushed to Extra about her engagement ring.

The reality star was "shocked" by the "amazing" proposal and had no idea he was going to ask for her hand, as she explained: "We were supposed to go to Capri and St. Tropez the end of September, then they closed down Italy… So he switched the trip to Greece… My daughters were involved in it."

Last month, the hunk proposed at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee," an insider told People at the time. "Teresa was completely surprised."

The 49-year-old told Extra that her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, are supportive of her relationship and of their blended family. Teresa revealed they all "just moved in together," saying: "Gia’s at college… His 17-year-old son lives with us."

"They love Luis… He’s so great to them… I’m so lucky to have him," she added of her kids' thoughts about her soon-to-be hubby.

Her ex-husband Joe Giudice also approves of Ruelas. "Joe was a little quiet, then he warmed up… Luis is very friendly. He made it comfortable for him… It was all good," she recalled, per the outlet. "My daughter Gia was like, 'Mom, make sure there isn’t too much PDA.'"

According to Teresa, her fiancé is the one who initiated meeting her ex. "Louie DM’ed Joe and said, 'Since we are coming out there, can we all have dinner?' He told me a few days before we left," she reportedly spilled. "The reason that he did it was for my daughters… It made me so happy at the end, my daughters, they met and they really got along great."

Earlier this year, Teresa and Ruelas had dinner with Joe in the Bahamas. "They’ve talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," the Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again writer told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March.

Joe was previously deported to Italy after he spent time behind bars on fraud charges — but he has since relocated to the Bahamas.

The Standing Strong author admitted to Extra that she hasn't begun planning her destination wedding yet. "It just happened, we’re still enjoying it… I figure it has to be when the kids are not in school," she explained.

Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing the big day play out on RHONJ, as the couple isn't planning on having a TV wedding. "It’s about Louie and I and our kids," she told the publication.