4 men shot in apparent drive-by outside Harlem bodega

By Adam Warner, Glenn Schuck
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Four men in their 20s were wounded Monday night in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a bodega in Harlem, police said.

The victims were standing outside the 141 Grocery at W. 141st Street and Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot at them, according to police.

Witnesses said they believed eight to 10 shots were fired as people dived for cover.

Photo credit Citizen App

The victims included a 23-year-old man who was shot in the thigh; a 21-year-old man hit in the buttocks; a 22-year-old man struck in the arm; and a 26-year-old man shot in the leg.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Citizen App video shows crime scene tape up at the deli as detectives scoured the area. Police were reviewing surveillance video from businesses on the block as they continued to investigate Tuesday.

