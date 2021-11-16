Plano psychiatrist arrested, accused of sexual assault
Plano police have charged 69-year old Robert Harden with Aggravated Sexual Assault of an adult family member. He is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and other victims are possible, so they are asking anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
A check of Harden records suggests as a psychiatrist he specializes in treating depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and schizophrenia. He has been practicing for close to 40 years.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 3