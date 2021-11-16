Plano psychiatrist arrested, accused of sexual assault

Plano police have charged 69-year old Robert Harden with Aggravated Sexual Assault of an adult family member. He is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other victims are possible, so they are asking anyone who may be a victim to come forward.

A check of Harden records suggests as a psychiatrist he specializes in treating depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and schizophrenia. He has been practicing for close to 40 years.​

