UT-Dallas breaks ground on new research facility

By Steven Pickering
 7 days ago

Officials with UT-Dallas and the UT Southwestern Medical Center on Monday broke ground on a new research facility that will bring together staffers at both institutions. The Texas Instruments Biomedical Engineering and Sciences Building will be located on the east campus of UTSW.

The five-story building will provide space bio-medical researchers to work with their counterparts in other fields including artificial intelligence, robotics, and genetic engineering,

"This new facility will deepen the collaboration between UT Southwestern and UT Dallas to advance transformational bioengineering research to improve patient care," said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern Medical Center.

UT-Dallas launched its Biomedical Engineering Department in 2010. The department is now the third-largest in the country. University officials hope the new facility will allow students to gain additional experience.

"This partnership will also provide students and faculty with more opportunities to create transformative technologies that will improve lives," said Richard C. Benson, Ph.D., President of UT Dallas.

The building should be finished in 2023.

