Chautauqua County vaccine clinics, NARCAN training

Health officials in Chautauqua County are working to kill three birds with one stone Tuesday.

The county's Mental Health Association is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Gateway Center on Water Street in Jamestown from noon to 3:00 p.m.

No appointments are needed. Anyone 16 and older is welcome to receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials hope this can stop the spread of the virus in the community; Chautauqua County's single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 11% as of November 14.

67.3% of adults in the county are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 90% of adults statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At that clinic, the county is offering free screenings for Hepatitis A and will be giving out vaccines for the virus.

They're also giving out Narcan and training people how to use it to combat high opioid overdose numbers across the county.

County health officials say the two issues in the county are linked.

"Those who use substances and particularly IV drug users are much more at risk of contracting Hep A," said Steven Cobb, the executive director of the Mental Health Association.

He also says that means people at risk for Hepatitis A are also at risk for overdosing.

Hepatitis A cases in Chautauqua County were on the rise in the spring, but the issue was quickly brought back under control.