As U.S. Congress advances Democrats’ tax plans, America’s wealthy eye loopholes

Social media controversies aren’t by themselves important, but they can be revealing. It didn’t particularly matter when tech writer Sarah Jeong tweeted that “all the stuff you see about inflation in the news is driven by rich people flipping their s--- because their parasitic assets aren’t doing as well as they’d like and they’re scared that unemployment benefits + stimmy checks + 15 minimum wage + labor shortage is why.” Nor when David Roberts of Vox asserted that voters were victims of “a massive, highly coordinated propaganda campaign across multiple media designed to freak them out about inflation.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO