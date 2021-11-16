New level for Franz Wagner as Magic task him with defending lethal scorers

There are no training wheels, especially in a league like the NBA.

So when Franz Wagner arrived in Orlando, he stepped right into the fray with a rebuilding Magic squad dependent on youth. For the 20-year-old rookie, it meant starting night-in and night-out and having to defend the most difficult position on the floor.

It’s been an adjustment, particularly when matched up against some of the NBA’s elite scorers such as Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

In a 123-90 loss to the Nets last Wednesday, Durant had 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting. In Monday’s 129-111 loss at the Hawks, Young had 23 points.

Hours before tipoff, Wagner watched film of how his teammate Michael Carter-Williams, who is out after left ankle surgery in August, guarded Young last season.

Wagner, a forward, was in a crossmatch on Young while guard Cole Anthony defended the 6-7 Kevin Huerter who is five inches taller.

“He was on the phone actually before the game and gave me a couple of tips,” said Wagner, who finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Young entered averaging 25.7 points on 45% shooting but against the Magic connected on 9 of 21 shots (43%). He had 4 rebounds and 6 assists with 5 turnovers as well. By crossmatching with size during stretches, the Magic hoped to better contest his 3-point looks which can come from 35 feet and beyond.

The loss to the Hawks was the fifth time the Magic have allowed 120 or more points in a game this season and the second time in the last three games. The issue throughout most of those losses has been Orlando’s physicality, particularly on defense.

That’s where Wagner’s 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame has been a blessing, especially guarding players who can create off the bounce and get to the rim but also spread from distance. He has to be able to move laterally and adjust to multiple actions.

“His ability to be a position defender — a smart defender who understands gaps and areas on the floor — gives us such a versatile unit that we can switch at times,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We can trap at times and he understands rotations. It says a lot about us and his ability to be able to defend multiple positions.”

The Magic (3-11) began a five-game road trip where they will see some familiar foes in the New York Knicks on Wednesday and Nets on Friday as well as consecutive games against the Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 20 and 22). The latter two matchups mean facing off with Durant again as well as Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wagner understands great scorers can’t be stopped. The key is to reduce their efficiency.

Forty years ago, it was all about defending the middle when the league played inside-out with the likes of Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon. In this era of spread offenses and smallball lineups, it’s about defending in space where 6-10 wings such as Durant are as lethal off the bounce as 6-1 point guards like Young.

Wagner has to be comfortable with all the switching that takes place between point guards and wings as they execute pitches in their motion offenses and navigate multiple ballscreens.

“KD had a great game against us but it’s continuing to keep the pressure up, follow the game plan and even if they make a couple of buckets, just continue to make it hard on them,” Wagner said. “The scouting report is a little different for two different players like that, but I try to do my best out there.”

Anthony credits his teammate for being a smart defender.

“It’s asking a lot for a 20-year-old rookie to come in and guard the league’s best 12 or 13 games into the season,” said Anthony. “But he’s done a pretty good job and he’s only going to keep getting better by getting experience against these types of dudes.”

But Wagner admits that sometimes he gets frustrated and it’s his teammates who pick him up and don’t let him get discouraged.

“Sometimes I let my head hang. That’s when guys like T-Ross [Terrence Ross], Gary Harris, or Wendell [Carter Jr.] helped me a lot and just try to stay confident even within those minutes,” Wagner said.

Said Anthony: “Franz getting mad at himself is kind of funny to see because I do the same thing. It shows he cares. I’ve been around the league for a year, so I just keep trying to encourage him and let him know he has the ability.

“You can’t let one missed shot or one turnover take you out of the game for eight or nine plays. At that point, we could lose the game in that amount of time. So it’s trying to have him remain focused at all times.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .