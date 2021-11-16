ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ollie the dog helps U.S. kids with vaccine hesitancy one jab at a time

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) – There is no vaccine hesitancy like that of a 9-year-old girl staring down the glint of a hypodermic needle. And there is no remedy quite like Ollie, a 6-year-old goldendoodle therapy dog who is helping kids at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego overcome the anxiety associated with getting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Katie Comfort Dog helps kids get vaccinated with hugs at Three Rivers clinic

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For the youngest of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a little more support along the way thanks to Katie Comfort Dog. “It gives her a sense of relief and comfort almost, like something she enjoys to see, makes her feel more comfortable,” said Keena Plantenga. Her five-year-old daughter was getting her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Three Rivers Health Department.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Will getting kids vaccinated help with herd immunity?

DES MOINES, Iowa — "It makes me feel safe," Logan Vogel said. "My best friend just got it yesterday." Logan Vogel joins many other kids around the nation finally receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "It's incredibly important, everyone should be getting the vaccine right now. It keeps our...
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

Therapy dogs at COVID-19 vaccine sites help comfort kids

Therapy dogs are giving children an extra hand, or paw, to hold as they get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The specially trained pups are helping children feel less nervous as vaccines for children ages 5-11 are rolled out across the country. “It was the perfect distraction,” Micaela Inglese, volunteer coordinator at...
Gwinnett Daily Post

One Man's Opinion: Time to vaccinate the children

Our mom, then Betty Lynn Ready, was just a little girl, going to school every day with thousands of other kids in Birmingham, Ala. From 1949-1952, a polio epidemic was sweeping the globe. The virus tended to selectively target population centers, often leaving stricken children in wheelchairs, with permanent leg...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Delgado
foxsanantonio.com

Therapy dogs assist kids learning to read by helping them relax

SAN ANTONIO – Therapy dogs have been used to comfort everyone from cancer patients to nervous flyers. Now educators are using them in schools to help kids learn how to read. “Statistically if a child is not reading by third grade, they’re never going to master reading,” says Bernadette Barnes, READ coordinator in the “PAWS for Service Program” aimed at helping kids improve their reading skills in a calming environment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine And Kids: A Conversation About Parental Concerns And Vaccine Hesitancy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The decision to vaccinate children as young as five years old has not been an easy one for many families. CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with a group of parents, along with a pediatrician, to talk about their concerns. Moore: I have two toddlers myself. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. So I get it, I get that there are questions. We all are vaccinated. You had to be to get inside the broadcast center. But when you think about giving your kids the shot, there are more questions that go into making that decision. Roya Kalaghchi: I don’t like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Jab#Reuters#Petsmart#Olive#Covid
erienewsnow.com

Therapy Dogs Help Put Kids at Ease at UPMC Hamot Vaccine Clinic

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a clinic held Thursday for kids welcomed some special guests. Therapy dogs stopped by UPMC Hamot's vaccine clinic location on the Bayfront Parkway. UPMC Hamot uses therapy dogs for all kinds of treatments. Organizers said having therapy dogs on hand for vaccination clinics can...
ANIMALS
azpbs.org

2.5 million kids age 5 to 11 have been vaccinated, some parents are still hesitant

As we mentioned, at least 2.5 million kids aged 5-to-11 have received COVID vaccinations around the country, but a new poll shows that many parents are still skeptical about getting their kids vaccinated. We talked about that skepticism with Swapna Reddy, from ASU’S College of Health Solutions. “The White House...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

A third of caregivers of kids with cancer have hesitancy on COVID vaccine

A survey of parents and caregivers of children with cancer found that nearly a third of them expressed hesitancy to vaccinate their youngsters against COVID-19. Led by researchers at Duke Cancer Institute, the survey suggests that vaccine hesitancy took hold even among those who are highly engaged with the medical community and among a population that has a high rate of participation in clinical trials.
CANCER
Popular Science

When to get your kids vaccinated in time for the holidays

With the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, many parents are scrambling to get their kids appointments. However, others are taking more of a wait-and-see attitude, which is perfectly understandable. After all, making medical decisions for our children is much different than making medical decisions for ourselves.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
inklingsnews.com

Westport parents remain hesitant about vaccinating their younger kids

There are 194 million people fully vaccinated in the US helping to combat COVID-19 and lessening the impacts of the pandemic. Although this number may seem like a substantial number of Americans, this only accounts for around 58.8% of the population. Of course, there is one group unaccounted for: kids. Younger kids are now able to be vaccinated and will increase the efficacy of the vaccine, which would help to decrease COVID-19 cases.
WESTPORT, CT
CBS New York

Pediatric COVID Cases Spiking As Parents Rush To Vaccinate Children Ahead Of Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up. The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago. It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season. Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ — One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults. Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

Help! My Housemate Leaves His Elderly Dog Outside All the Time.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My best friend of 14 years and I recently moved in together after the purchase of my new home. One of his three dogs is 16 years old and has troubles with incontinence, using the steps to get into/out of the yard, and movement in general. The incontinence is no issue, as my friend is very tidy and regularly cleans up; however, recently as the dog has gotten worse, he has taken to leaving her outside most of the day and night. This was a questionable approach in the summer but as winter nears and temps are getting below freezing, I have been uncomfortable with this set up. I brought this up to my friend, and he said I need to mind my own business when it comes to his dog. I don’t want to lose a friendship over this, but I can’t sleep knowing she is outside when it’s 30 degrees with no shelter. Is there something else I can say to him?
PETS
UPI News

900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday. Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 coordinator, gave the estimate to reporters in a briefing. The estimate is based on preliminary data collected from the 20,000 clinics and pharmacies administering the shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uschamber.com

How One Pharmacy Owner is Tackling Vaccine Hesitancy and a Changing Neighborhood

Every morning Dr. Shantelle Brown walks into her pharmacy looking forward to the day ahead. “It’s rewarding,” she says. “I look forward to seeing how many people and who we can help throughout the day.”. HOPE Pharmacy, located in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood inside the Market at 25th Street, is...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy