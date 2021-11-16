ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Prepaid Electricity Metering Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report 2021-26

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Prepaid Electricity Metering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global prepaid electricity metering market reached a value of US$ 4.85 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Digital Lending Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fiserv, Finastra, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mens Swimwear Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The growth of the global men's swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously. The Demand analysis of Mens Swimwear Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and...
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Bulgaria Food and Drink Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Danone, Zagorka

Latest released the research study on Global Bulgaria Food and Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bulgaria Food and Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bulgaria Food and Drink. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adela Ltd. (Bulgaria), Vitta Foods (India), Sucreries Raffineries Bulgares (Bulgaria), Unilever (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Zagorka (Bulgaria), Alfrost Ltd (Bulgaria) and Agrofruit (Italy).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Key Market#Imarc Group#Cagr#Dth
bostonnews.net

Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Refractories Market by Form (Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories), Alkalinity (Acidic & Neutral. Basic), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, The global refractories market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Refractories are used across industries, such as Iron & Steel, Power generation, Non-Ferrous metals, Cement and Glass. In the refractories market, iron & steel is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these refractories.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market to See Booming Growth | Tophatter, Cartlow, Poshmark

Latest released the research study on Global Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OLX Group (Netherlands), Quikr (India), Mercari (Japan), Carousell (Singapore), Catawiki (Netherlands), Tophatter (United States), Cartlow (United Arab Emirates), Listia (United States), Barnebys (Sweden), Poshmark (United States) and Winmark Corporation (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Virtual Cards Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The Virtual Cards Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Digital Marketing Courses Market Growth Scenario: : Expect A Substantial Beat

The Global Digital Marketing Courses Market study with 118+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Simplilearn, Digital Vidya, Coursera, Digital Marketing Institute, NIIT & Manipal Prolearn (Manipal Global Education Services).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Antibodies Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Biolegend, Bio-Techne, Abnova

The Latest Released Antibodies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Antibodies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Antibodies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Ebioscience, Active Motif, Morphosys Ag, Beckman Coulter, Biolegend, Bio-Techne, Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories, Abnova, Bethyl Laboratories, Bd Biosciences, Abd Serotec (Bio-Rad), Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh, Lifespan Biosciences, Cell Signaling Technology, Emd Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Abcam, Everest Biotech, Dako & Origene Technologies.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biohacking Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Moodmetric, InteraXon, Thync Global

The Global Biohacking Market study with 125+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Fitbit Inc., Moodmetric, InteraXon Inc, Thync Global Inc., Synbiota, HVMN Inc., Apple, THE ODIN & Behavioral Tech.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Worth Observing Growth | Solvay, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide

The Pulp and Paper Chemical Market study with 90+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are BASF, Kemira, Ashland, Novozymes, The Dow Chemical, Solvay, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Imerys & SNF Floerger.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Comprehensive study by Key Players: Ansaldo Nes, Enercon Services, Energysolutions

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market study with 91+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Aecom, Orano, Babcock International, Studsvik, Westinghouse Electric, Ansaldo Nes, Enercon Services, Energysolutions, GD Energy Services-Nuclear, KDC Contractors, Nuvia Group, Onet Technologies, Sogin.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Drug Discovery Technologies Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Novartis, Bayer Healthcare, GE Healthcare

The Latest Released Drug Discovery Technologies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Drug Discovery Technologies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Drug Discovery Technologies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Luminex Corporation, Arqule Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer Healthcare AG & GE Healthcare Ltd..
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Manufacturing Analytics Market- A Comprehensive Study by Players- Alteryx, Oracle, Statsoft

The Latest Released Manufacturing Analytics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Manufacturing Analytics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Manufacturing Analytics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sap Se, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Computer Science Corporation(Csc), Sas Institute,Inc., Statsoft,Inc., Alteryx,Inc., Tableau Software, 1010Data,Inc, Oracle Corporation & Tibco Software,Inc..
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Back Office Automation Market Growth Scenario 2027 |Thoughtonomy, UiPath, Cflow

The Global Back Office Automation Market study with 125+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are HelpSystems, Automation Anywhere Inc, Codeless Platforms, Integrify, Automai Corporation, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Altitude Business Systems Ltd, Thoughtonomy, UiPath, Cflow, Softomotive Ltd, Twenty57 & Pegasystems Inc..
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Professional Indemnity Insurance Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: Alliance Insurance, American International, Axa

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Professional Indemnity Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Professional Indemnity Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Professional Indemnity Insurance market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automated Optical Inspection Market is Expected to Grow at $1,660 million by 2026

According to a research report "Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automated Optical Inspection Market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Boutique Hotel Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Boutique Hotel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Boutique Hotel market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Boutique Hotel industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Digital Forensics Market Business Growth Strategies, Trends Forcast 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Digital Forensics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Digital Forensics Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy