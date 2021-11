Three giant conglomerates announced their breakups in the past week. All of them are seeking to put their recent past behind them. Why it matters: GE, Johnson & Johnson, and Toshiba weren't the last of the conglomerates. Giants both old and new remain. (Think 3M, or Softbank.) In today's financially-optimized stock market, however, the arguments for internal diversification have mostly lost the day.

