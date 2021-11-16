Crohn's Disease Drug Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO