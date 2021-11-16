ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melatonin Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Melatonin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Melatonin market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and...

bostonnews.net

Environmental Testing Market: Key Factors behind Market's Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.
ENVIRONMENT
bostonnews.net

Logistics Services Software Market to Witness Superb Growth | SAP, Oracle, E2open

The Latest Released Logistics Services Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Services Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Services Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corp., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, E2open LLC, BluJay Solutions Ltd., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd., Epicor Software Corp. & JDA Software Group Inc..
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Shipt, TaskRabbit, Shipt

Latest released the research study on Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gig Economy & Sharing Economy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States) and Tongal (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Digital Lending Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fiserv, Finastra, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Olive Oil Market is Booming Worldwide with Ybarra, Deoleo, Maeva Group

The Latest Released Olive Oil market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Olive Oil market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Olive Oil market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hojiblanca, Mueloliva, Lamasia, Carbonell, Jaencoop, Minerva, BETIS, Borges, Sovena Group, Ybarra, Deoleo, Maeva Group, Grup Pons, Olivoila & Gallo.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Bottled Pickles Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Kraft Foods, McClure's Pickles, Epic Pickles

Latest released the research study on Global Bottled Pickles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bottled Pickles Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bottled Pickles. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kraft Foods (United States), Urban Platter (India), Mothers Recipe (India), McClure's Pickles (United States), Epic Pickles (United States), Bubbie's (United States), Wickles (United States), Byler's (United States), Mt. Olive (United States) and Vlasic Pickles (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Bulgaria Food and Drink Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Danone, Zagorka

Latest released the research study on Global Bulgaria Food and Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bulgaria Food and Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bulgaria Food and Drink. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adela Ltd. (Bulgaria), Vitta Foods (India), Sucreries Raffineries Bulgares (Bulgaria), Unilever (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Zagorka (Bulgaria), Alfrost Ltd (Bulgaria) and Agrofruit (Italy).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bostonnews.net

Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market to See Booming Growth | Tophatter, Cartlow, Poshmark

Latest released the research study on Global Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OLX Group (Netherlands), Quikr (India), Mercari (Japan), Carousell (Singapore), Catawiki (Netherlands), Tophatter (United States), Cartlow (United Arab Emirates), Listia (United States), Barnebys (Sweden), Poshmark (United States) and Winmark Corporation (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Single Malt Scotch Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Ardbeg Distillery, Diageo, Cedar Ridge

Latest released the research study on Global Single Malt Scotch Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Single Malt Scotch Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Single Malt Scotch. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Macallan (United Kingdom), Ardbeg Distillery (United Kingdom), The Balvenie Distillery (United Kingdom), Glenfiddinch (United Kingdom), Laphroaig (United Kingdom), Diageo (United Kingdom), Cedar Ridge (United States), Coppersea Distillery (United States), John Emerald Distilling (United States), Virginia Distillery Co. (United States), Andalusia Whiskey Company (United States), Clear Creek Distillery (United States), Brown–Forman (United States) and Pernod Ricard (France).
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

Freight Forwarder Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 : CEVA Logistics, DHL, Bollore Logistics

The Latest Released Freight Forwarder market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Freight Forwarder market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Freight Forwarder market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Panalpina, GEODIS, Damco, DHL, Bolloré Logistics, Jordon Freight, CEVA Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuhne+Nagel, Dachser, DB Schenker, Jost Group S.A., DSV, Delamode, Whittle Eastern Europe Logistics Ltd & Lynden International.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

GDPR Compliance Software Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC software, Enactia, Alfresco

Latest released the research study on Global GDPR Compliance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GDPR Compliance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GDPR Compliance Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enactia (United States), Sovy GDPR Privacy Essentials (Japan), TRUENDO (india), BMC software (United States), GDPR365 (United Kingdom), ECOMPLY (United States), AlienVault USM (United States), OneTrust (United States), SolarWinds (United States), BigID.me (United States), Transcend (Taiwan), Alfresco (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

AI as Service Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Apple, Microsoft, DataRobot, Nvidia

The Latest Released AI as Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global AI as Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in AI as Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Clarifai, AEye, Banjo, Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Anki, CloudMinds Technology Inc., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Casetext, Graphcore, Nvidia Corporation, CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd., Megvii Technology Limited, DataRobot, Alphabet Inc., SenseTime, AIBrain & Blue River Tech.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Professional Indemnity Insurance Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: Alliance Insurance, American International, Axa

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Professional Indemnity Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Professional Indemnity Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Professional Indemnity Insurance market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Software Asset Management Market projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.1%

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Low-Voltage Contactor Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players- ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Rockwell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, ETI Group, Siemens, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba, ZEZ SILKO.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Flexible Office Market To Witness Superb Growth | Serendipity Labs, Hubble, ShareDesk

The Latest Released Flexible Office market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Flexible Office market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Flexible Office market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as JustCo, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, The Office Group., Office Freedom, Servcorp, Regus Group, WeWork Companies, Alley, TechSpace, Instant, Serendipity Labs, Hubble, ShareDesk & LiquidSpace.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automated Optical Inspection Market is Expected to Grow at $1,660 million by 2026

According to a research report "Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automated Optical Inspection Market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Pfizer, Novartis, Celgene

The Latest Released Cancer Treatment Drugs market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cancer Treatment Drugs market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cancer Treatment Drugs market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Eli Lilly, Novartis, Celgene, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Otsuka, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Bayer, Sanofi, Biogen Idec, Takeda, Astellas, Eisai, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Teva, Ipsen, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences & AbbVie.
CANCER
bostonnews.net

Virtual Cards Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The Virtual Cards Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BUSINESS

