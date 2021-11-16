ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Smart City Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | IBM (US) ,Oracle (US) ,Microsoft (US) ,Google (US)

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

Global Smart City Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market....

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Environmental Testing Market: Key Factors behind Market's Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.
ENVIRONMENT
bostonnews.net

AI as Service Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Apple, Microsoft, DataRobot, Nvidia

The Latest Released AI as Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global AI as Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in AI as Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Clarifai, AEye, Banjo, Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Anki, CloudMinds Technology Inc., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Casetext, Graphcore, Nvidia Corporation, CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd., Megvii Technology Limited, DataRobot, Alphabet Inc., SenseTime, AIBrain & Blue River Tech.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Logistics Services Software Market to Witness Superb Growth | SAP, Oracle, E2open

The Latest Released Logistics Services Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Services Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Services Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corp., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, E2open LLC, BluJay Solutions Ltd., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd., Epicor Software Corp. & JDA Software Group Inc..
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Report Ocean#Smart City Big Data#Industrial Chain#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#Dell Technologies
bostonnews.net

Commercial Greenhouse Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | WeatherPort, GrowSpan, Agra Tech

The Latest Released Commercial Greenhouse market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Commercial Greenhouse market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Commercial Greenhouse market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Redpath Australia, Richel Group sa, GGS, Heliospectra, DutchGreenhouses, Rough Brothers Inc., Novedades Agrícolas S.A., Growers Supply, Llogiqs B.V., WeatherPort, GrowSpan, Nexus Greenhouse Systems, Glasteel, FarmTek, Argus Control Systems ltd., Agra Tech Inc., Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Poly-Tex Inc. & Certhon.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

GDPR Compliance Software Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC software, Enactia, Alfresco

Latest released the research study on Global GDPR Compliance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GDPR Compliance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GDPR Compliance Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enactia (United States), Sovy GDPR Privacy Essentials (Japan), TRUENDO (india), BMC software (United States), GDPR365 (United Kingdom), ECOMPLY (United States), AlienVault USM (United States), OneTrust (United States), SolarWinds (United States), BigID.me (United States), Transcend (Taiwan), Alfresco (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Digital Lending Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fiserv, Finastra, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Freight Forwarder Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 : CEVA Logistics, DHL, Bollore Logistics

The Latest Released Freight Forwarder market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Freight Forwarder market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Freight Forwarder market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Panalpina, GEODIS, Damco, DHL, Bolloré Logistics, Jordon Freight, CEVA Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuhne+Nagel, Dachser, DB Schenker, Jost Group S.A., DSV, Delamode, Whittle Eastern Europe Logistics Ltd & Lynden International.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Oracle
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
bostonnews.net

Bottled Pickles Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Kraft Foods, McClure's Pickles, Epic Pickles

Latest released the research study on Global Bottled Pickles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bottled Pickles Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bottled Pickles. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kraft Foods (United States), Urban Platter (India), Mothers Recipe (India), McClure's Pickles (United States), Epic Pickles (United States), Bubbie's (United States), Wickles (United States), Byler's (United States), Mt. Olive (United States) and Vlasic Pickles (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Shipt, TaskRabbit, Shipt

Latest released the research study on Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gig Economy & Sharing Economy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States) and Tongal (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Bulgaria Food and Drink Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Danone, Zagorka

Latest released the research study on Global Bulgaria Food and Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bulgaria Food and Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bulgaria Food and Drink. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adela Ltd. (Bulgaria), Vitta Foods (India), Sucreries Raffineries Bulgares (Bulgaria), Unilever (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Zagorka (Bulgaria), Alfrost Ltd (Bulgaria) and Agrofruit (Italy).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bostonnews.net

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, Hokuetsu Corporation

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Nippon Sheet Glass, GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, NINGBO BAIHENG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY, B&F Technology Limited, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hokuetsu Corporation.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Mens Swimwear Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The growth of the global men's swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously. The Demand analysis of Mens Swimwear Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and...
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Single Malt Scotch Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Ardbeg Distillery, Diageo, Cedar Ridge

Latest released the research study on Global Single Malt Scotch Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Single Malt Scotch Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Single Malt Scotch. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Macallan (United Kingdom), Ardbeg Distillery (United Kingdom), The Balvenie Distillery (United Kingdom), Glenfiddinch (United Kingdom), Laphroaig (United Kingdom), Diageo (United Kingdom), Cedar Ridge (United States), Coppersea Distillery (United States), John Emerald Distilling (United States), Virginia Distillery Co. (United States), Andalusia Whiskey Company (United States), Clear Creek Distillery (United States), Brown–Forman (United States) and Pernod Ricard (France).
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Enterprise 2.0 is termed as the as the strategic integration of technology related to Web 2.0 into the intranet, extranet and in business processes of the enterprise. Enterprise 2.0 implementations in general use a combination of the social software and collaborative technologies for various example blogs, RSS, social bookmarking, social networking and wikis. Most of the enterprise 2.0 technologies, whether homegrown, free or purchased, emphasize employee, partner and consumer collaboration. Such technologies may be web based or in-house.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Software Asset Management Market projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.1%

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Teleoperation Market is Booming Worldwide | Gaining Revolution with Google, Northrop Grumman, Nokia

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Teleoperation Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Teleoperation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Teleoperation market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Gaining Revolution - In Eyes of Global Exposure with AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market during the forecast period.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Traffic Signal Controller Market, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Traffic Signal Controller Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Traffic Signal Controller Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: IBM, KOFAX, Blue Prism

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market during the forecast period.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy