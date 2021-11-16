Global Pet Wearable Market Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report 2021-26

According to a research report "Silicon Carbide Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device(SiC Discrete, SiC Bare Die, and SiC Module), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Power Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Energy & Power), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Silicon Carbide Market is expected to grow from USD 899 million in 2021 to USD 2,113 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this market's growth include growing demand for SiC Devices in power electronics; higher mechanical, electrical and thermal properties than regular Silicon; and growing investments by governments, private organizations, research institutes, and manufacturers to increase SiC production. Growing implementation of SiC devices in automotive and power devices applications and increasing demand for hybrid and electric cars create a strong demand for silicon carbide for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO