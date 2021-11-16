ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Management Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

A New Market Study, Titled "Supply Chain Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Supply Chain Management Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments....

www.bostonnews.net

WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Bottled Pickles Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Kraft Foods, McClure's Pickles, Epic Pickles

Latest released the research study on Global Bottled Pickles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bottled Pickles Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bottled Pickles. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kraft Foods (United States), Urban Platter (India), Mothers Recipe (India), McClure's Pickles (United States), Epic Pickles (United States), Bubbie's (United States), Wickles (United States), Byler's (United States), Mt. Olive (United States) and Vlasic Pickles (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Digital Lending Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fiserv, Finastra, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

GDPR Compliance Software Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC software, Enactia, Alfresco

Latest released the research study on Global GDPR Compliance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GDPR Compliance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GDPR Compliance Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enactia (United States), Sovy GDPR Privacy Essentials (Japan), TRUENDO (india), BMC software (United States), GDPR365 (United Kingdom), ECOMPLY (United States), AlienVault USM (United States), OneTrust (United States), SolarWinds (United States), BigID.me (United States), Transcend (Taiwan), Alfresco (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Shipt, TaskRabbit, Shipt

Latest released the research study on Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gig Economy & Sharing Economy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States) and Tongal (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Single Malt Scotch Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Ardbeg Distillery, Diageo, Cedar Ridge

Latest released the research study on Global Single Malt Scotch Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Single Malt Scotch Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Single Malt Scotch. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Macallan (United Kingdom), Ardbeg Distillery (United Kingdom), The Balvenie Distillery (United Kingdom), Glenfiddinch (United Kingdom), Laphroaig (United Kingdom), Diageo (United Kingdom), Cedar Ridge (United States), Coppersea Distillery (United States), John Emerald Distilling (United States), Virginia Distillery Co. (United States), Andalusia Whiskey Company (United States), Clear Creek Distillery (United States), Brown–Forman (United States) and Pernod Ricard (France).
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

Software Asset Management Market projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.1%

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market to See Booming Growth | Tophatter, Cartlow, Poshmark

Latest released the research study on Global Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Second-hand Commodities Trading Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OLX Group (Netherlands), Quikr (India), Mercari (Japan), Carousell (Singapore), Catawiki (Netherlands), Tophatter (United States), Cartlow (United Arab Emirates), Listia (United States), Barnebys (Sweden), Poshmark (United States) and Winmark Corporation (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, Hokuetsu Corporation

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Nippon Sheet Glass, GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, NINGBO BAIHENG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY, B&F Technology Limited, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hokuetsu Corporation.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Professional Indemnity Insurance Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: Alliance Insurance, American International, Axa

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Professional Indemnity Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Professional Indemnity Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Professional Indemnity Insurance market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Battery Energy Storage System (ESS)covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Battery Energy Storage System (ESS)explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi, Kokam, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus Power, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft, Lockheed Martin Energy, Eos Energy Storage, Con Edison Solutions.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Mens Swimwear Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The growth of the global men's swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously. The Demand analysis of Mens Swimwear Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and...
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Gaining Revolution - In Eyes of Global Exposure with AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market during the forecast period.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Ice Cream Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Unilever Group ,NestlA© S.A. ,General Mills, Inc.

The Ice Cream Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, GE, EMC, K-Line

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Power Transmission Lines and Towers covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Power Transmission Lines and Towers explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Siemens, ABB, GE, EMC, K-Line, ICOMM, CG, KEC, Aurecon, Arteche, Mastec.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Personal Luxury Goods Market Future Growth Outlook: L'Oreal, Giorgio Armani, PRADA

The latest research on "Personal Luxury Goods Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Low-Voltage Contactor Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players- ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Rockwell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, ETI Group, Siemens, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba, ZEZ SILKO.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Body-in-White Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest research on "Automotive Body-in-White Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: IBM, KOFAX, Blue Prism

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market during the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Flexible Office Market To Witness Superb Growth | Serendipity Labs, Hubble, ShareDesk

The Latest Released Flexible Office market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Flexible Office market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Flexible Office market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as JustCo, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, The Office Group., Office Freedom, Servcorp, Regus Group, WeWork Companies, Alley, TechSpace, Instant, Serendipity Labs, Hubble, ShareDesk & LiquidSpace.
MARKETS

