Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Market 2021 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity - Poshmark, Otto, Lotte, Lelong, Lazada, Kilimall, Jumia, JD, Jd Central, Hermo

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 HOURS AGO