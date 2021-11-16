ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Market 2021 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity - Poshmark, Otto, Lotte, Lelong, Lazada, Kilimall, Jumia, JD, Jd Central, Hermo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket drivers, challenges and opportunities, and Porter's Five Forces model analysis are among the topics covered in the Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Market report. The leading players, growth rates, output value, and important locations are all covered in the study. The global industry study includes product specifications and criteria, firm profiles, manufacturing...

Environmental Testing Market: Key Factors behind Market's Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.
ENVIRONMENT
Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Shipt, TaskRabbit, Shipt

Latest released the research study on Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gig Economy & Sharing Economy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States) and Tongal (United States).
MARKETS
Digital Lending Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fiserv, Finastra, Tavant Technologies

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand.
MARKETS
Logistics Services Software Market to Witness Superb Growth | SAP, Oracle, E2open

The Latest Released Logistics Services Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Services Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Services Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corp., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, E2open LLC, BluJay Solutions Ltd., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd., Epicor Software Corp. & JDA Software Group Inc..
SOFTWARE
GDPR Compliance Software Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC software, Enactia, Alfresco

Latest released the research study on Global GDPR Compliance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GDPR Compliance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GDPR Compliance Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enactia (United States), Sovy GDPR Privacy Essentials (Japan), TRUENDO (india), BMC software (United States), GDPR365 (United Kingdom), ECOMPLY (United States), AlienVault USM (United States), OneTrust (United States), SolarWinds (United States), BigID.me (United States), Transcend (Taiwan), Alfresco (United States).
SOFTWARE
Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, Hokuetsu Corporation

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Nippon Sheet Glass, GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, FIAMM Energy Technology, Fengxin Industrial, NINGBO BAIHENG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY, B&F Technology Limited, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hokuetsu Corporation.
INDUSTRY
Bulgaria Food and Drink Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Danone, Zagorka

Latest released the research study on Global Bulgaria Food and Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bulgaria Food and Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bulgaria Food and Drink. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adela Ltd. (Bulgaria), Vitta Foods (India), Sucreries Raffineries Bulgares (Bulgaria), Unilever (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Zagorka (Bulgaria), Alfrost Ltd (Bulgaria) and Agrofruit (Italy).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mens Swimwear Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The growth of the global men's swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously. The Demand analysis of Mens Swimwear Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and...
APPAREL
Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
MARKETS
Professional Indemnity Insurance Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: Alliance Insurance, American International, Axa

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Professional Indemnity Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Professional Indemnity Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Professional Indemnity Insurance market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Metal Recycling Machines Market 2021, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Metal Recycling Machines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Metal Recycling Machines Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: IBM, KOFAX, Blue Prism

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market during the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
Drug Discovery Technologies Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Novartis, Bayer Healthcare, GE Healthcare

The Latest Released Drug Discovery Technologies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Drug Discovery Technologies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Drug Discovery Technologies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Luminex Corporation, Arqule Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer Healthcare AG & GE Healthcare Ltd..
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Teleoperation Market is Booming Worldwide | Gaining Revolution with Google, Northrop Grumman, Nokia

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Teleoperation Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Teleoperation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Teleoperation market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, GE, EMC, K-Line

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Power Transmission Lines and Towers covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Power Transmission Lines and Towers explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Siemens, ABB, GE, EMC, K-Line, ICOMM, CG, KEC, Aurecon, Arteche, Mastec.
INDUSTRY
Software Asset Management Market projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.1%

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.
SOFTWARE
Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Refractories Market by Form (Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories), Alkalinity (Acidic & Neutral. Basic), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, The global refractories market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Refractories are used across industries, such as Iron & Steel, Power generation, Non-Ferrous metals, Cement and Glass. In the refractories market, iron & steel is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these refractories.
INDUSTRY
Ice Cream Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Unilever Group ,NestlA© S.A. ,General Mills, Inc.

The Ice Cream Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
Virtual Cards Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The Virtual Cards Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BUSINESS
Next Generation Communication Technologies Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants AT&T, Verizon, Huawei Technologies

The latest research on "Next Generation Communication Technologies Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS

