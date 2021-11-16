ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Streaming Analytics Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 24.6% over the Forecast Period and Surpass USD 40 Billion by 2026

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

GMI Research contemplates that the growing trend of streaming analytics influences the stimulation of the global streaming analytics market due to the increasing fraud crimes on the global level and for capturing the real-time issues for the right decision. Introduction of the Streaming Analytics. Streaming Analytics is also called...

www.bostonnews.net

murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Nanocellulose Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 21% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Nanocellulose Market” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global nanocellulose market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
NFL
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Cement Market to be driven at a CAGR of 3.3% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cement market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Environmental Testing Market: Key Factors behind Market's Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents,Soil, Water, Air),Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Environmental Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.
ENVIRONMENT
bostonnews.net

Logistics Services Software Market to Witness Superb Growth | SAP, Oracle, E2open

The Latest Released Logistics Services Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Services Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Services Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corp., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, E2open LLC, BluJay Solutions Ltd., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd., Epicor Software Corp. & JDA Software Group Inc..
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Shipt, TaskRabbit, Shipt

Latest released the research study on Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gig Economy & Sharing Economy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States) and Tongal (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

AI as Service Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Apple, Microsoft, DataRobot, Nvidia

The Latest Released AI as Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global AI as Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in AI as Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Clarifai, AEye, Banjo, Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Anki, CloudMinds Technology Inc., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Casetext, Graphcore, Nvidia Corporation, CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd., Megvii Technology Limited, DataRobot, Alphabet Inc., SenseTime, AIBrain & Blue River Tech.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

GDPR Compliance Software Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC software, Enactia, Alfresco

Latest released the research study on Global GDPR Compliance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GDPR Compliance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GDPR Compliance Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enactia (United States), Sovy GDPR Privacy Essentials (Japan), TRUENDO (india), BMC software (United States), GDPR365 (United Kingdom), ECOMPLY (United States), AlienVault USM (United States), OneTrust (United States), SolarWinds (United States), BigID.me (United States), Transcend (Taiwan), Alfresco (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market New investments Expected to Boost Growth with Giants: IBM, KOFAX, Blue Prism

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market during the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Mens Swimwear Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The growth of the global men's swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously. The Demand analysis of Mens Swimwear Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and...
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Traffic Signal Controller Market, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Traffic Signal Controller Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Traffic Signal Controller Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Gaining Revolution - In Eyes of Global Exposure with AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market during the forecast period.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Teleoperation Market is Booming Worldwide | Gaining Revolution with Google, Northrop Grumman, Nokia

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Teleoperation Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Teleoperation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Teleoperation market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Medical Devices Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | GE Healthcare, Becton, Abbott Laboratories

Latest published research document on Global Medical Devices Market describes how medical device/equipment manufacturers across the globe are contemplating to enter top growth trajectories to expand their business. This thought leadership illuminates the massive potential that Countries in Asia holds and how Medical Devices Industry manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthen their regulations along with building a unique distribution network across the countries.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Low-Voltage Contactor Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players- ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Worldwide Low-Voltage Contactor explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Rockwell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, ETI Group, Siemens, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba, ZEZ SILKO.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Ice Cream Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Unilever Group ,NestlA© S.A. ,General Mills, Inc.

The Ice Cream Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Manufacturing Analytics Market- A Comprehensive Study by Players- Alteryx, Oracle, Statsoft

The Latest Released Manufacturing Analytics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Manufacturing Analytics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Manufacturing Analytics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sap Se, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Computer Science Corporation(Csc), Sas Institute,Inc., Statsoft,Inc., Alteryx,Inc., Tableau Software, 1010Data,Inc, Oracle Corporation & Tibco Software,Inc..
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Rental Car Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Hertz ,Avis ,Enterprise

The Rental Car Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

5G in Healthcare Market is Booming Worldwide with Verizon, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies

The Latest Released 5G in Healthcare market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global 5G in Healthcare market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in 5G in Healthcare market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Verizon, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, ATandT, Capsule Technologies, Intel Corp & Ericsson.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Virtual Cards Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The Virtual Cards Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BUSINESS

