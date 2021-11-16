ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s largest port sees volatile transport chains for rest of year

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s third largest harbour, the German Port of Hamburg, reported a 2.9% hike in sea cargo in the first nine months of 2021 on Tuesday but warned that global transport chains would remain volatile for the rest...

Italy’s Draghi vetoes third Chinese takeover this year

ROME (Reuters) -Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has vetoed the third Chinese takeover in the country since his government took office in February, an official Hong Kong filing by the rebuffed group showed on Tuesday. Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical said Rome had blocked its attempt to set up a joint venture...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tesla employees in Germany plan works council

BERLIN (Reuters) – Employees at Tesla’s huge new factory near Berlin will elect a works council to represent their interests, a German trade union said on Tuesday. The IG Metall trade union said seven employees had taken the first step towards setting up a works council, planning to choose an election committee on Nov. 29.
BUSINESS
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Aprosoja said farmers with clean environmental records would be hurt by the ban, which it attacked as an underhanded bid to shield European farmers from competing with Brazilian exports.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Two Activists Protest at Australia’s Largest Coal Port

On Wednesday, two women scaled a coal mining machine in protest of the world’s largest coal port in Australia. Despite the need for fossil fuel to stop in the current climate crisis, Australia has remained adamant about continuing to mine at its coal port. With Australia not taking much action despite the world’s concerns over fossil fuels and climate change, activists have increasingly been taking action.
ADVOCACY
Two climate activists halt operations at world’s largest coal port

A two-person protest halted operations at the world’s largest coal port early Wednesday morning, as two women scaled the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia to protest their government’s refusal to take far-reaching climate action. Hannah Doole and Zianna Faud—both members of the campaign group Blockade Australia—filmed themselves...
ADVOCACY
mining-technology.com

Anti-coal protesters shut down world’s largest coal port

On Wednesday, two anti-coal protesters from Blockade Australia shut down coal export operations at the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. This is a continuation of a sustained protest movement against the port by the Blockade Australia group. Protests by the group have disrupted the port and surrounding rail infrastructure in the past two weeks, prompting police to establish a strike force to crack down on the high-profile stunts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

What supply chain crisis? America's largest retailer is doing just fine

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis isn't slowing down Walmart. America's largest retailer and a bellwether of consumer spending reported strong sales growth during its most recent quarter. The company also raised its annual sales and profit growth, a signal that it's expecting a strong holiday shopping stretch.
RETAIL
pymnts

Paytm, India’s Largest IPO, Sees Slow Subscriptions

Analysts are concerned about the profitability of the Indian payments provider Paytm, following a day in which subscriptions to the company’s $2.5 billion share offering moved at a tepid pace. Paytm went public on Monday (Nov. 8) in India’s biggest-ever IPO, backed by firms such as SoftBank, Ant Group and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Global supply challenges could hit Christmas, No 10 warns

Turkey supplies are safe this Christmas but shoppers could still face “some issues” getting all the presents on their lists, Downing Street has indicated.Boris Johnson’s Cabinet discussed the potential issues facing the country this winter, ranging from pressures on the NHS to what would be on festive dinner tables.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Stephen Barclay had told ministers the country faced a combination of the usual winter pressures and the pandemic.Mr Barclay, who is leading cross-Government work on the issues, told ministers: “We face the dual challenge of managing the...
WORLD
EatThis

America's Second-Largest Burger Chain Just Reached This Major Milestone

Not only is Wendy's kicking ass on its home turf this year—becoming America's second-largest burger chain by sales as well as a top-three destination for fast-food breakfast—but it's also shining in its international pursuits. According to a press release, the chain just achieved a major milestone by opening its 1,000th international restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Insurance Journal

‘Storm of Century’ Halts Traffic at Canada’s Biggest Port, Adding to Supply Chain Woes

Traffic at Canada’s largest port has been cut off by what local officials are calling the storm of the century, the latest snag to hit the North American supply chain. Days of torrential rain have pelted British Columbia, triggering floods and landslides that have blocked the tracks of the nation’s two major railways and washed away parts of its main east-west road artery, the Trans-Canada Highway.
TRAFFIC
