ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPWxA_0cy7kP2c00

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.

The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare , that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror , McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was in London filming The Keith & Paddy Picture Show . McGuinness wrote that her husband was due to return to their home in Cheshire that night, but he had called her to say he was “exhausted”.

The next morning, she saw that she was tagged in posts on Instagram, which turned out to be “pictures and videos of my husband and another woman out in London”, adding: “They were everywhere.”

McGuinness said she rang her husband that morning but he did not pick up the phone and “it quickly dawned on me the reason he’d decided to stay down in London”.

“It was a bit of a heartbroken moment. I was absolutely devastated by these pictures,” she wrote.

When Patrick began calling McGuinness back, she “totally ignored him” and he rushed back home. But when he returned, McGuinness said there “were no rows or arguments, but I just didn’t want to look at him”.

Despite being overwhelmed with messages on social media telling her to leave her husband, McGuinness wanted their children to have their father at home, which was “something I never had”, she wrote.

“For that to happen, I had to brush it under the carpet. I haven’t mentioned it since. We’ve never spoken about it really, and I’ve certainly never talked about it publicly before,” she continued, adding that the couple “just got on with married life”.

She added that her husband’s bond with his children is now better than ever and that he drives home from London whenever he is filming instead of staying the night in the capital.

The couple were married in 2011 and share three children together: seven-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and four-year-old Felicity.

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism and McGuinness recently revealed she was diagnosed with the disorder too.

She wrote in her book that getting the diagnosis was a “relief” and helped her make sense of her “issues with food, my social struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused”.

Comments / 8

Related
Hello Magazine

Paddy and Christine McGuinness' modern mansion where they're raising three kids

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine left behind their former £2.1million home to move into a stunning modern mansion in Cheshire in 2020. The Top Gear presenter and his wife have both shared photos inside the mammoth property, which offers plenty of space for their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity. From marble bathrooms to plush velvet interiors, take a look at Paddy and Christine's property...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford's seaside wedding with wife Paige was simply stunning - photo

Pete Sandiford has remained tight-lipped about his wedding to wife Paige (née Yeomans) after the pair secretly tied the knot in May 2021. Now, the Gogglebox star has given fans their first glimpse inside his magical coastal nuptials by sharing a photo to mark their six-month anniversary. The newlyweds were pictured grinning at one another against the backdrop of the sea, with Pete wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie while his new wife looked stunning in an elegant white dress with a full skirt.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping wedding dress took 10 minutes to design - photo

Frankie Bridge is likely missing her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons Parker and Carter as she takes part in I'm A Celebrity in Wales. The Loose Women star and former footballer tied the knot in Bedfordshire seven years ago – but did you know that her stunning wedding dress took just 10 minutes to design? Frankie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail cut that highlighted her figure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Appleton
prima.co.uk

Phillip Schofield enjoys a family night out

It was a family affair this weekend as Phillip Scofield enjoyed a night out with his two grown-up daughters, Ruby and Molly, his wife Stephanie and his daughter’s partners. The family were attending the start-studded opening of Phillip’s co-star Gino D’Acampo’s new restaurant Luciano, at the ME Hotel in London along with Gino and his family, and Keith Lemon and his wife.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden shares heartwarming photo with lookalike daughter Hollie

There's no denying Amanda Holden has a packed schedule between filming for Britain's Got Talent and leading the breakfast show on Heart Radio, but Sundays are always reserved for family time in the Holden household. Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her youngest daughter Hollie, Amanda posted...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vomit#The Mirror Mcguinness
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tiger King's Carole Baskin breaks silence after missing husband 'found alive'

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has broken her silence following claims her first husband, Don Lewis, has been "found alive" in Costa Rica over 20 years after his disappearance. The animal rights activist, who became an internet sensation along with now imprisoned Joe Exotic thanks to the Netflix true-crime documentary, was appearing Thursday's edition of This Morning when she was asked about the claims.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy